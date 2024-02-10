Hundreds gather in St. Louis to remember former US Sen. Jean Carnahan

FILE - Senator Jean Carnahan, D-Mo., accompanied by her children Tom, left, and Robin, center, participates in a mock swearing-in by Vice President Al Gore in Washington Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2001. Carnahan, who became the first female senator to represent Missouri after she was appointed to replace her husband following his death, died Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. She was 90. (AP Photo/Hillery Smith Garrison, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 10, 2024 2:48 pm.

Last Updated February 10, 2024 2:56 pm.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Children and grandchildren of former U.S. Sen. Jean Carnahan of Missouri recalled her wit, curiosity, kindness and hard work during a public memorial service on Saturday.

Carnahan, 90, died Jan. 30 in hospice care in suburban St. Louis after a short illness.

“In the last few days, as if preparing to be shot out of the cannon, Mom told us, ‘I’m ready to blast out,’” one of her sons, Russ Carnahan, said to hundreds gathered at The Sheldon Concert Hall in St. Louis, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. “And of course, Mom had a file for this day, containing the title page ‘Mere service suggestions.’

“So welcome to the service Mom planned.”

Carnahan became Missouri’s first female U.S. senator when she was appointed in 2001 to replace her husband, Mel Carnahan. The two-term Democratic governor was running for Senate against incumbent Republican John Ashcroft when Carnahan died in a plane crash that also killed his son, Randy, and campaign adviser Chris Sifford, just weeks before the 2000 election.

Mel Carnahan’s name remained on the ballot and he won despite his death. Jean Carnahan served until 2002.

Another son, Tim Carnahan, told mourners that he has realized recently how much he wants to emulate his mother.

“It means when the world seems too much to bear, you clear your mind, embrace your heart and take a step forward,” he said.

“It means showing the world who you are by what you do and then doing it with passion. It means being the cause and not the effect and staying curious, taking authentic interest in others, and, sometimes, not taking yourself quite so seriously.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigate after someone found dead in west end apartment building
Police investigate after someone found dead in west end apartment building

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate after someone was killed following an early morning fight in the west end. Toronto police say they were called to an apartment building in the area...

2h ago

Israeli strikes kill 44 Palestinians in Rafah after Netanyahu says ground invasion is inevitable
Israeli strikes kill 44 Palestinians in Rafah after Netanyahu says ground invasion is inevitable

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 44 Palestinians — including more than a dozen children — in the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Saturday, hours after Israel's prime minister said he had asked the...

1h ago

Thorncliffe restaurant destroyed in early morning 2-alarm fire
Thorncliffe restaurant destroyed in early morning 2-alarm fire

A restaurant suffered extensive damage after a two-alarm fire in Thorncliffe Saturday morning. Toronto fire crews were met with heavy flames and smoke coming from Watan Pizza & Grill on Overlea...

5h ago

'Done being patient': Treaty 4 First Nations suing Ottawa over $5 annuity payments
'Done being patient': Treaty 4 First Nations suing Ottawa over $5 annuity payments

Chief Lynn Acoose says she's taking a step elders and past Indigenous leaders in her community have long been reluctant to. The chief of Zagime Anishinabek, home to several First Nations in southeastern...

5h ago

Top Stories

Police investigate after someone found dead in west end apartment building
Police investigate after someone found dead in west end apartment building

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate after someone was killed following an early morning fight in the west end. Toronto police say they were called to an apartment building in the area...

2h ago

Israeli strikes kill 44 Palestinians in Rafah after Netanyahu says ground invasion is inevitable
Israeli strikes kill 44 Palestinians in Rafah after Netanyahu says ground invasion is inevitable

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 44 Palestinians — including more than a dozen children — in the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Saturday, hours after Israel's prime minister said he had asked the...

1h ago

Thorncliffe restaurant destroyed in early morning 2-alarm fire
Thorncliffe restaurant destroyed in early morning 2-alarm fire

A restaurant suffered extensive damage after a two-alarm fire in Thorncliffe Saturday morning. Toronto fire crews were met with heavy flames and smoke coming from Watan Pizza & Grill on Overlea...

5h ago

'Done being patient': Treaty 4 First Nations suing Ottawa over $5 annuity payments
'Done being patient': Treaty 4 First Nations suing Ottawa over $5 annuity payments

Chief Lynn Acoose says she's taking a step elders and past Indigenous leaders in her community have long been reluctant to. The chief of Zagime Anishinabek, home to several First Nations in southeastern...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:00
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack

A woman is suffering from life altering but non life threatening injuries after a vicious dog attack at a bus stop in Etobicoke on Wednesday night. Reporter Jazan Grewal has the details.

16h ago

2:38
Another record breaking day possible Saturday
Another record breaking day possible Saturday

After Friday's record breaking temperatures, a gradual cooldown is expected through the weekend and into next week. There's even a slight chance of snow by midweek.

21h ago

0:57
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test

A driver in York Region was pulled over by the police for allegedly going 80 kilometres an hour over the speed limit. The car - which was owned by the drivers father, was impounded and licence suspended. Kyle Hocking reports.

3:31
Toronto ringing in the year of the dragon
Toronto ringing in the year of the dragon

Lunar New Year celebrations are ramping up this weekend here in Toronto as we prepare to ring in the year of the Dragon. Omni News reporter, Ellen Ma, explains the significance of the year of the dragon, and how to take part in celebrations.
11:30
EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau discusses $3.1B health-care funding for Ontario
EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau discusses $3.1B health-care funding for Ontario

Tammie Sutherland speaks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of his announcement with Premier Doug Ford on a $3.1-billion health-care funding deal for Ontario.

23h ago

More Videos