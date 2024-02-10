Indonesians join the final campaign events before the presidential election

Supporters attend a campaign rally of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

By Edna Tarigan, The Associated Press

Posted February 10, 2024 5:45 am.

Last Updated February 10, 2024 5:56 am.

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The three candidates in Indonesia’s presidential election held their final campaign events in front of tens of thousands of people on Saturday, four days before more than 200 million citizens cast their votes in the world’s third-largest democracy.

The frontrunner, former special forces general Prabowo Subianto and his running mate, 36-year-old Surakarta mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka, held their final rally at a Jakarta stadium.

“On Feb. 14, we will all determine the future of our children and grandchildren. … We strive to bring prosperity to all Indonesian people. We will continue what has been built by previous presidents,” Subianto said.

While he is the oldest candidate, Subianto’s running mate is the youngest — though his selection provoked controversy as he is the son of the current president. They are pursuing youth support, with social media and video billboard campaigns featuring Pixar-style animated depictions of themselves. They’re meant to soften the image of the gruff-talking former general, who’s been accused of past human rights abuses, which he has denied.

Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan together with his running mate, Muhaimin Iskandar, held their final campaign event at another stadium in the capital.

“Our responsibility is to work together to stop injustice, inequality and bring about change,” Baswedan said in front of tens of thousands of residents and the leaders of the political parties who support his race.

Meanwhile, thousands of people dressed in black and white shirts gathered in Central Java province to support the governing party’s candidate. Ganjar Pranowo, a former governor of the province, held his final rallies in Surakarta and Semarang, in the area that is vital to his campaign.

Speaking in Surakarta, Pranowo emphasized that he and his running mate Mohammad Mahfud have listened to the people they met during the campaigns, such as those who questioned the high price of rice.

“A leader cannot be silent if there are screams among the people,” Pranowo said.

Nearly 205 million Indonesians, predominantly young people, are eligible to vote in the presidential and legislative elections in the most populous Muslim-majority country in the world

Even though they have held several massive in-person campaign events, the three contenders mostly campaigned through social media, reflecting increasing internet access even in rural areas.

The presidential election will determine who will succeed President Joko Widodo, serving his second and final term.

Since mid-October 2023, support for Subianto has continued to increase at the expense of his rivals.

The Indikator Politik Indonesia agency said in its latest survey that it was possible that Subianto and Raka could could win outright in the first round, but it was also possible that the election would go to a runoff.

Edna Tarigan, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam
'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam

A newly licensed driver has temporarily lost that licence along with his dad's car after he was allegedly clocked going well over double the posted speed limit in York Region. An officer with York Regional...

15h ago

Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke
Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke

Toronto police are trying to identify the owner of two dogs after a series of animal attacks in Etobicoke earlier this week, including one that left a woman with life-altering injuries. Police say officers...

7h ago

Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law
Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law

Ontario public high school and elementary teachers will get additional retroactive salary increases to compensate them for constrained wages under a law known as Bill 124. When the Elementary Teachers'...

13h ago

SIU clears police after 14-year-old struck by vehicle while fleeing Canada's Wonderland
SIU clears police after 14-year-old struck by vehicle while fleeing Canada's Wonderland

The province's police watchdog has determined police did not commit a criminal offence in the death of a 14-year-old who was struck outside Canada's Wonderland and later died. The Special Investigations...

10h ago

Top Stories

'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam
'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam

A newly licensed driver has temporarily lost that licence along with his dad's car after he was allegedly clocked going well over double the posted speed limit in York Region. An officer with York Regional...

15h ago

Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke
Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke

Toronto police are trying to identify the owner of two dogs after a series of animal attacks in Etobicoke earlier this week, including one that left a woman with life-altering injuries. Police say officers...

7h ago

Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law
Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law

Ontario public high school and elementary teachers will get additional retroactive salary increases to compensate them for constrained wages under a law known as Bill 124. When the Elementary Teachers'...

13h ago

SIU clears police after 14-year-old struck by vehicle while fleeing Canada's Wonderland
SIU clears police after 14-year-old struck by vehicle while fleeing Canada's Wonderland

The province's police watchdog has determined police did not commit a criminal offence in the death of a 14-year-old who was struck outside Canada's Wonderland and later died. The Special Investigations...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

3:31
Pizza, prop bets and mustaches: A Super Bowl guide
Pizza, prop bets and mustaches: A Super Bowl guide

National pizza day leads nicely into Super Bowl weekend. Richard Southern and Shauna Hunt look at some of the interesting food facts, prop bets and momentous mustaches involved in the big game this weekend.

11h ago

2:38
Another record breaking day possible Saturday
Another record breaking day possible Saturday

After Friday's record breaking temperatures, a gradual cooldown is expected through the weekend and into next week. There's even a slight chance of snow by midweek.

12h ago

0:57
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test

A driver in York Region was pulled over by the police for allegedly going 80 kilometres an hour over the speed limit. The car - which was owned by the drivers father, was impounded and licence suspended. Kyle Hocking reports.

15h ago

11:30
EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau discusses $3.1B health-care funding for Ontario
EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau discusses $3.1B health-care funding for Ontario

Tammie Sutherland speaks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of his announcement with Premier Doug Ford on a $3.1-billion health-care funding deal for Ontario.

14h ago

3:32
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment

The Greater Toronto Area has been experiencing an above-average winter when it comes to temperatures. It has meant snowfall totals have been far below normal. Nick Westoll has more.
More Videos