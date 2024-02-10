Jimmy Van Eaton, an early rock ‘n’ roll drummer who played at Sun Records, dies at 86

By The Associated Press

Posted February 10, 2024 5:05 pm.

Last Updated February 10, 2024 5:12 pm.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — J.M. “Jimmy” Van Eaton, a pioneering rock ‘n’ roll drummer who played behind the likes of Jerry Lee Lewis and Billy Lee Riley at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee, died Friday at age 86, a family member said.

Van Eaton, a Memphis native who came to the famous record label as a teenager, died at his home in Alabama after dealing with health issues over the last year, The Commercial Appeal of Memphis reported, with his wife, Deborah, confirming his death.

Van Eaton was known for his bluesy playing style that the newspaper said powered classic early-rock hits at Sun like “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” by Lewis and “Red Hot” by Riley. He also played with Bill Justis and Charlie Rich.

James Mack Van Eaton initially began playing trumpet in a school band, but he soon moved to drums, saying in a 2015 interview that “it was an instrument that intrigued me.”

Van Eaton had his own rock ‘n’ roll band called The Echoes that would record a demo at the recording studio operated by Sam Phillips. His work there led him to connect with Riley and later Lewis.

“The hardest man to play with in the world was Jerry Lee. I told every musician to stay out of this man’s way,” Phillips told The Commercial Appeal in 2000. “The one exception was JM Van Eaton.”

Van Eaton became a core of musicians that performed at Sun through the 1950s, the newspaper reported.

Van Eaton drifted away from the music business in the 1960s, but he resumed performing by the 1970s, particularly as interest in rockabilly grew following the death of Elvis Presley.

By the early 1980s, Van Eaton began four decades of working in the municipal bond business. But he also was part of the team that played the music for the film “Great Balls of Fire,” about Lewis, and he put out a solo album in the late 1990s. He was a member of the Rockabilly Hall of Fame and Memphis Music Hall of Fame. He moved from Tennessee to Alabama a few years ago.

In addition to his wife, Van Eaton is survived by a son and daughter.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigate after someone found dead in west end apartment building
Police investigate after someone found dead in west end apartment building

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate after someone was killed following an early morning fight in the west end. Toronto police say they were called to an apartment building in the area...

3h ago

Israeli strikes kill 44 Palestinians in Rafah after Netanyahu says ground invasion is inevitable
Israeli strikes kill 44 Palestinians in Rafah after Netanyahu says ground invasion is inevitable

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 44 Palestinians — including more than a dozen children — in the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Saturday, hours after Israel's prime minister said he had asked the...

2h ago

Thorncliffe restaurant destroyed in early morning 2-alarm fire
Thorncliffe restaurant destroyed in early morning 2-alarm fire

A restaurant suffered extensive damage after a two-alarm fire in Thorncliffe Saturday morning. Toronto fire crews were met with heavy flames and smoke coming from Watan Pizza & Grill on Overlea...

6h ago

Man wanted in assault with weapon investigation at Pape Subway Station
Man wanted in assault with weapon investigation at Pape Subway Station

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in an assault with a weapon investigation. On Jan. 14, police were called to Pape Subway Station for reports of...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police investigate after someone found dead in west end apartment building
Police investigate after someone found dead in west end apartment building

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate after someone was killed following an early morning fight in the west end. Toronto police say they were called to an apartment building in the area...

3h ago

Israeli strikes kill 44 Palestinians in Rafah after Netanyahu says ground invasion is inevitable
Israeli strikes kill 44 Palestinians in Rafah after Netanyahu says ground invasion is inevitable

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 44 Palestinians — including more than a dozen children — in the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Saturday, hours after Israel's prime minister said he had asked the...

2h ago

Thorncliffe restaurant destroyed in early morning 2-alarm fire
Thorncliffe restaurant destroyed in early morning 2-alarm fire

A restaurant suffered extensive damage after a two-alarm fire in Thorncliffe Saturday morning. Toronto fire crews were met with heavy flames and smoke coming from Watan Pizza & Grill on Overlea...

6h ago

Man wanted in assault with weapon investigation at Pape Subway Station
Man wanted in assault with weapon investigation at Pape Subway Station

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in an assault with a weapon investigation. On Jan. 14, police were called to Pape Subway Station for reports of...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:00
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack

A woman is suffering from life altering but non life threatening injuries after a vicious dog attack at a bus stop in Etobicoke on Wednesday night. Reporter Jazan Grewal has the details.

18h ago

2:55
Business Report: Are we eating less junk food?
Business Report: Are we eating less junk food?

Snacking and travel habits appear to be shifting. Meanwhile Prime Justin Trudeau calls the cuts by Bell Media a "garbage decision". Ari Rabinovitch has the day's top business stories.

23h ago

2:38
Another record breaking day possible Saturday
Another record breaking day possible Saturday

After Friday's record breaking temperatures, a gradual cooldown is expected through the weekend and into next week. There's even a slight chance of snow by midweek.

23h ago

0:57
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test

A driver in York Region was pulled over by the police for allegedly going 80 kilometres an hour over the speed limit. The car - which was owned by the drivers father, was impounded and licence suspended. Kyle Hocking reports.

3:31
Toronto ringing in the year of the dragon
Toronto ringing in the year of the dragon

Lunar New Year celebrations are ramping up this weekend here in Toronto as we prepare to ring in the year of the Dragon. Omni News reporter, Ellen Ma, explains the significance of the year of the dragon, and how to take part in celebrations.
More Videos