Man wanted in assault with weapon investigation at Pape Subway Station

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in an assault with a weapon investigation.

On Jan. 14, police were called to Pape Subway Station for reports of an assault.

It is alleged that at approximately 9:45 p.m., a 19-year-old man was travelling westbound on the Bloor-Danforth line approaching Pape Subway Station.

The suspect struck the man from behind with a wooden object. The man was helped off the train by other passengers at Pape Station while the suspect remained on board.

The victim and suspect were not known to one another.

The suspect is described as male, 35-40 years old, 5’8, with black hair and full black beard. He was wearing a black winter jacket, a beige-yellow zippered sweater, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.