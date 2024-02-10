Police investigate after someone found dead in west end apartment building

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate after someone was killed following an early morning fight in the west end.

Toronto police say they were called to an apartment building in the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West just before 6 a.m. following reports of a fight within the building.

When they arrived they found a person suffering from serious injuries. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details as to the age or gender of the victim along with what may have led up to the incident were provided.