Police seek help in identifying suspect from indecent act in Oakville

The Halton Regional Police Service Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect responsible for exposing himself to two female teenagers. (Halton Regional Police Service)
By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted February 10, 2024 10:56 pm.

Last Updated February 10, 2024 11:00 pm.

Halton police’s Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect responsible for exposing himself to two female teenagers in Oakville.

On Friday, at approximately 5:25 pm, the suspect attended the Dollarama store located inside Oakville Place mall.

He was operating a white Ford F-150 with various items in the rear bed. The suspect approached the two teenagers, committed an indecent act, and made non-consensual physical contact with them. 

The two females did not suffer any physical injuries.

The suspect is described as male, between 40 and 55 years old, wearing grey baseball cap, black hooded sweatshirt, blue t-shirt, beige or khaki pants and black shoes. He is approximately six feet tall with an average build, grey goatee and short hair.

Top Stories

3 injured, vehicle on fire due to collision in Scarborough
3 injured, vehicle on fire due to collision in Scarborough

Three people have been injured due to a collision where one vehicle reportedly caught on fire on Saturday evening in Scarborough. Police were called to the area of Morningside and McLevin Avenues just...

2h ago

1 in custody after driving into multiple parked cars in Scarborough
1 in custody after driving into multiple parked cars in Scarborough

A woman is in custody after striking multiple parked vehicles with her car in Scarborough on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police responded to multiple reports in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and...

5h ago

Thorncliffe restaurant destroyed in early morning 2-alarm fire
Thorncliffe restaurant destroyed in early morning 2-alarm fire

A restaurant suffered extensive damage after a two-alarm fire in Thorncliffe Saturday morning. Toronto fire crews were met with heavy flames and smoke coming from Watan Pizza & Grill on Overlea...

12h ago

Police investigate after someone found dead in west end apartment building
Police investigate after someone found dead in west end apartment building

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate after someone was killed following an early morning fight in the west end. Toronto police say they were called to an apartment building in the area...

9h ago

