Police seek help in identifying suspect from indecent act in Oakville

Halton police’s Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect responsible for exposing himself to two female teenagers in Oakville.

On Friday, at approximately 5:25 pm, the suspect attended the Dollarama store located inside Oakville Place mall.

He was operating a white Ford F-150 with various items in the rear bed. The suspect approached the two teenagers, committed an indecent act, and made non-consensual physical contact with them.

The two females did not suffer any physical injuries.

The suspect is described as male, between 40 and 55 years old, wearing grey baseball cap, black hooded sweatshirt, blue t-shirt, beige or khaki pants and black shoes. He is approximately six feet tall with an average build, grey goatee and short hair.