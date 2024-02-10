Teen accused of shooting tourist in Times Square charged with attempted murder

This surveillance image taken from a wanted poster provided by New York City Police Department Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, shows a suspected shoplifter who shot a tourist in the leg inside a Times Square, New York, sporting goods store on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, who then fled into the street, stopping to shoot at a pursuing police officer. (New York City Police Department Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 10, 2024 6:20 pm.

Last Updated February 10, 2024 6:26 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — A 15-year-old accused of shooting a Brazilian tourist in the leg in Times Square Thursday night and then firing at a police officer was charged Saturday as an adult with two counts of attempted murder.

Identified by police as a resident of a migrant shelter in Manhattan who arrived in New York from Venezuela late last year, the teenager was ordered held without bail after the assistant district attorney said he “cannot be trusted to return to court,” the New York Daily News reported.

The teen also faces assault and weapons possession charges stemming from the shooting that began in a sporting goods store and spilled out onto the streets of Midtown Manhattan.

Police took the teen into custody Friday at a residential house that police believe may be linked to a family member in Yonkers. He is also considered a suspect in an armed robbery in the Bronx and a separate shooting in Times Square last month, police said.

At a press conference announcing the arrest Friday evening, New York City Police Commissioner Edward Caban said it was an “actual miracle” that no one was seriously injured in the shooting.

The Associated Press

