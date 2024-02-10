The Lunar New Year of the Dragon flames colorful festivities across Asian nations and communities

Shoppers crowd for the upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations at the Dihua street market in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Taiwanese shoppers started hunting for delicacies, dried goods and other bargains at the market ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations which fall on Feb. 10 this year. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

By Christopher Bodeen, The Associated Press

Posted February 10, 2024 6:48 am.

Last Updated February 10, 2024 6:56 am.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — With fireworks, feasts and red envelopes stuffed with cash for the kids, numerous Asian nations and overseas communities have welcomed Saturday the Lunar New Year.

It begins with the first new moon of the lunar calendar and ends 15 days later on the first full moon. The dates of the holiday vary slightly each year, falling between late January and mid-February as it is based on the cycles of the moon,

Festivities to mark the Year of the Dragon in Taiwan were marked by appearances by newly elected president Lai Ching-te and the speaker of the Legislature, Han Kuo-yu, who represents the opposition Nationalist Party that favors political unification with China.

In her address, Tsai said Taiwan faced a continuing conflict between “freedom and democracy versus authoritarianism” that “not only affects geopolitical stability, but also impacts the restructuring of global supply chains.”

“These past eight years, we have kept our promises and maintained the status quo. We have also shown our determination and strengthened our national defense,” Tsai, who is barred by term limits from seeking a third four-year term, said in reference to the self-governing island democracy’s close economic ties but fraught political relations with China which threatens to invade the island to realize its goal of bringing Taiwan and its high-tech economy under its control.

Taiwan, China and other areas saw highways clogged and flights fully booked as residents traveled home to visit family or took the approximately one-week holiday as an opportunity to vacation abroad.

Firing bottle rockets and other fireworks is a traditional way of welcoming the new year and seeing off any lingering bad memories. Children are given red envelopes stuffed with cash as a show of affection and to help them get a leg-up in the coming months.

Long lines of cars congested South Korean highways on Saturday as millions of people began leaving the densely populated Seoul capital region to visit relatives across the country for the Lunar New Year’s holiday.

Royal palaces and other tourist sites were also packed with visitors wearing the country’s colorful traditional “hanbok” flowing robes. Groups of aging North Korean refugees from the 1950-53 civil war, which remains unresolved, bowed northward during traditional family rituals held in the Southern border town of Paju.

The holiday came amid heightened tensions with North Korea, which has been ramping up its tests of weapons aimed at overwhelming regional missile defenses and issuing provocative threats of nuclear conflict with the South.

The South’s President Yoon Suk Yeol started the holiday by issuing a message of thanks to South Korean soldiers, saying that their services along the “frontline barbwires, sea and sky” were allowing the nation to enjoy the holidays.

Vietnam also celebrated the Lunar New Year, known there as Tet.

Parades and commemorations are also being held in cities with large Asian communities overseas, particularly in New York and San Francisco.

Christopher Bodeen, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle late last night in Scarborough. Police were called to the area of Milner and Morningside Avenues, just south of Sheppard Avenue East, just before 10 p.m....

52m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Maple Leafs events and Lunar New Year Celebrations
Weekend need-to-know: Maple Leafs events and Lunar New Year Celebrations

Hockey events continue, a walk to raise funds for neighbours in need and the start of Lunar New Year festivities are some of the activities taking place this weekend. There's also a closure on Line 1 of...
28 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in Rafah after Netanyahu says invasion is inevitable
28 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in Rafah after Netanyahu says invasion is inevitable

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 28 Palestinians in Rafah early Saturday, hours after Israel's prime minister said he asked the military to plan for the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people...

34m ago

Russian drone strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine's 2nd largest city, kills at least 7
Russian drone strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine's 2nd largest city, kills at least 7

A Russian drone strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, killed at least seven people overnight, including three children, Kharkiv region governor Oleh Syniehubov reported Saturday. He said...

30m ago

Top Stories

Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle late last night in Scarborough. Police were called to the area of Milner and Morningside Avenues, just south of Sheppard Avenue East, just before 10 p.m....

52m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Maple Leafs events and Lunar New Year Celebrations
Weekend need-to-know: Maple Leafs events and Lunar New Year Celebrations

Hockey events continue, a walk to raise funds for neighbours in need and the start of Lunar New Year festivities are some of the activities taking place this weekend. There's also a closure on Line 1 of...
28 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in Rafah after Netanyahu says invasion is inevitable
28 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in Rafah after Netanyahu says invasion is inevitable

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 28 Palestinians in Rafah early Saturday, hours after Israel's prime minister said he asked the military to plan for the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people...

34m ago

Russian drone strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine's 2nd largest city, kills at least 7
Russian drone strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine's 2nd largest city, kills at least 7

A Russian drone strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, killed at least seven people overnight, including three children, Kharkiv region governor Oleh Syniehubov reported Saturday. He said...

30m ago

Most Watched Today

3:31
Pizza, prop bets and mustaches: A Super Bowl guide
Pizza, prop bets and mustaches: A Super Bowl guide

National pizza day leads nicely into Super Bowl weekend. Richard Southern and Shauna Hunt look at some of the interesting food facts, prop bets and momentous mustaches involved in the big game this weekend.

13h ago

2:38
Another record breaking day possible Saturday
Another record breaking day possible Saturday

After Friday's record breaking temperatures, a gradual cooldown is expected through the weekend and into next week. There's even a slight chance of snow by midweek.

14h ago

0:57
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test

A driver in York Region was pulled over by the police for allegedly going 80 kilometres an hour over the speed limit. The car - which was owned by the drivers father, was impounded and licence suspended. Kyle Hocking reports.

17h ago

11:30
EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau discusses $3.1B health-care funding for Ontario
EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau discusses $3.1B health-care funding for Ontario

Tammie Sutherland speaks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of his announcement with Premier Doug Ford on a $3.1-billion health-care funding deal for Ontario.

15h ago

3:32
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment

The Greater Toronto Area has been experiencing an above-average winter when it comes to temperatures. It has meant snowfall totals have been far below normal. Nick Westoll has more.
More Videos