Wayne Kramer, late guitarist of rock band MC5, also leaves legacy of bringing music to prisons

Jason Heath, executive director of Jail Guitar Doors USA, and a close friend of its founder, Wayne Kramer, pauses outside their studio in Los Angeles Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Kramer, who died Feb. 2, 2024, at age 75 of pancreatic cancer, influenced generations of artists with his screaming guitar chords on hardcore MC5 anthems like 1969's "Kick Out the Jams." Its foundation headquarters in Hollywood includes a recording studio and teaches multimedia production to young people recently released from custody. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

By Christopher Weber, The Associated Press

Posted February 10, 2024 12:18 am.

Last Updated February 10, 2024 12:26 am.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The tributes that poured in following Wayne Kramer’s death last week came from musicians praising the MC5 guitarist’s contributions to rock music, as well as from prison reform advocates who extolled his legacy of bringing music to incarcerated people.

Kramer, who died Feb. 2 at age 75 of pancreatic cancer, influenced generations of artists with his screaming guitar chords on hardcore anthems like 1969’s “Kick Out the Jams.”

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello said MC5, with an uncompromising sound that fused music to political action, “basically invented punk rock.”

Not long after the band broke up in 1972, Kramer was arrested on drug charges and spent two years in prison. Determined to straighten out his life while maintaining his activism, Kramer co-founded Jail Guitar Doors USA, based on a British charity that provided inmates with musical instruments. Kramer’s nonprofit is named after a Clash song that refers to his struggles: “Let me tell you ’bout Wayne and his deals of cocaine.”

Kramer recruited famous friends like Morello, Slash and Perry Farrell to perform concerts at prisons in California and his home state of Michigan, where he would leave behind guitars.

Gradually he began spending one-on-one time with inmates, helping them craft their own songs and “watching the creative lights go on in their heads,” said Jason Heath, a close friend and executive director of Jail Guitar Doors USA.

“Working with inmates was cathartic for him because music had saved his life when he was inside,” Heath said this week.

“Creativity is the solution for the challenges we face,” Kramer told Mojo magazine in December.

His group ultimately distributed thousands of instruments and created a songwriting mentorship program that expanded to lockups nationwide. Its work was cited in research by University of San Francisco professor Larry Brewster that found introducing arts to incarcerated people led to fewer disciplinary actions, increased self-esteem, improved emotional health and reduced rates of recidivism.

“He invited people to tell their story via music, that was Wayne’s gift,” said Elida Ledesma, director of the California-based nonprofit Arts for Healing and Justice Network. “He knew that everyone was worthy of respect and dignity.”

In recent years, Jail Guitar Doors USA spun off a partner nonprofit, the Community Arts Programing and Outreach Center. Its headquarters in Hollywood include a recording studio and teaches multimedia production to young people recently released from custody and trying to start their lives over. A federally approved apprentice program for formerly incarcerated people offers a 2 1/2 year curriculum for audio recording and a shorter one for film editing.

One of the young apprentices, 24-year-old Joseph Jimenez, said it never occurred to him that he could be a filmmaker after spending more than five years in juvenile halls and other correctional facilities. One day, he tagged along to the center with one of the residents of his halfway house.

“They handed me a camera, and I just started learning,” Jimenez said.

He recently shot and produced a music video for a rap song written, performed and recorded by him and fellow students. He said the program has instilled in him an ambition he didn’t know he possessed.

“Now I want to have my own production company,” Jimenez said. “I want to do independent film.”

Jack Bowers, who ran the arts project at California’s Soledad prison for 25 years, credits Kramer with helping restore funding for cultural programs in state lockups. Amid a budget crisis in 2003, the state slashed all money for arts within the California corrections system. Nine years later, a group of nonprofits including Jail Guitar Doors started lobbying for restoration. Kramer eventually delivered testimony before a joint committee on the arts, along with actor Tim Robbins and others.

“Wayne just gave this moving speech about how important it was to have music and arts in prisons,” said Bowers, who’s now a mentor at the William James Association Prison Arts Project. “Because he had been incarcerated, he understood it from the point of view of somebody who was inside. His voice carried a tremendous amount of weight.”

It was out of that meeting that the program was restored, Bowers said. The state provided $1 million in 2014, and the prison arts budget has since been increased to $8 million, he said.

Heath said the next steps for the Community Arts Programing and Outreach Center is to provide on-site housing for the paid apprentices, where they can focus on the work to avoid the temptations of repeating behaviors that got them in trouble.

“We can sign the youths up while they’re still incarcerated. Then when they’re released they go straight to the house, where they have a place to live, and straight to the center, where they’ve got a job,” he said. “That puts them on the right path.”

Jimenez, the young apprentice, admits that as a hip-hop fan he didn’t realize that Kramer, the unassuming guy mentoring people and running the program at the center, was a rock star.

“I Googled him, and it kind of blew my mind,” Jimenez said. “He was so cool and so down to earth with the work that he did with us. He’s a legend.”

Christopher Weber, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam
'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam

A newly licensed driver has temporarily lost that licence along with his dad's car after he was allegedly clocked going well over double the posted speed limit in York Region. An officer with York Regional...

10h ago

Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke
Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke

Toronto police are trying to identify the owner of two dogs after a series of animal attacks in Etobicoke earlier this week, including one that left a woman with life-altering injuries. Police say officers...

2h ago

Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law
Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law

Ontario public high school and elementary teachers will get additional retroactive salary increases to compensate them for constrained wages under a law known as Bill 124. When the Elementary Teachers'...

9h ago

SIU clears police after 14-year-old struck by vehicle while fleeing Canada's Wonderland
SIU clears police after 14-year-old struck by vehicle while fleeing Canada's Wonderland

The province's police watchdog has determined police did not commit a criminal offence in the death of a 14-year-old who was struck outside Canada's Wonderland and later died. The Special Investigations...

5h ago

Top Stories

'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam
'I think I should get a re-test': Newly licensed driver caught allegedly speeding minutes after taking 'G' exam

A newly licensed driver has temporarily lost that licence along with his dad's car after he was allegedly clocked going well over double the posted speed limit in York Region. An officer with York Regional...

10h ago

Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke
Woman left with life-altering injuries after reported dog attacks in Etobicoke

Toronto police are trying to identify the owner of two dogs after a series of animal attacks in Etobicoke earlier this week, including one that left a woman with life-altering injuries. Police say officers...

2h ago

Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law
Ontario teachers awarded 2.75 per cent retroactive pay to compensate for wage restraint law

Ontario public high school and elementary teachers will get additional retroactive salary increases to compensate them for constrained wages under a law known as Bill 124. When the Elementary Teachers'...

9h ago

SIU clears police after 14-year-old struck by vehicle while fleeing Canada's Wonderland
SIU clears police after 14-year-old struck by vehicle while fleeing Canada's Wonderland

The province's police watchdog has determined police did not commit a criminal offence in the death of a 14-year-old who was struck outside Canada's Wonderland and later died. The Special Investigations...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Another record breaking day possible Saturday
Another record breaking day possible Saturday

After Friday's record breaking temperatures, a gradual cooldown is expected through the weekend and into next week. There's even a slight chance of snow by midweek.

8h ago

0:57
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test

A driver in York Region was pulled over by the police for allegedly going 80 kilometres an hour over the speed limit. The car - which was owned by the drivers father, was impounded and licence suspended. Kyle Hocking reports.

11h ago

11:30
EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau discusses $3.1B health-care funding for Ontario
EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau discusses $3.1B health-care funding for Ontario

Tammie Sutherland speaks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of his announcement with Premier Doug Ford on a $3.1-billion health-care funding deal for Ontario.

9h ago

3:32
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment
How a lack of snow and ice in the Greater Toronto Area impacts our environment

The Greater Toronto Area has been experiencing an above-average winter when it comes to temperatures. It has meant snowfall totals have been far below normal. Nick Westoll has more.
2:28
Potentially record-setting daytime temperatures on Friday
Potentially record-setting daytime temperatures on Friday

Toronto could see daytime temperatures of 13 C on Friday, with record-setting potential for this time of the year. The downside is that it will be rainy to start the weekend, with a cool down and possible snow next week.
More Videos