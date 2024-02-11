1 person suffers serious injuries from fire in Sherbourne and Shuter area

One person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a fire in the Sherbourne and Shuter Streets area on Sunday night.

Toronto Fire responded to reports at approximately 5:41 p.m. of black smoke coming from a building in the area.

Police and fire services arrived on scene advising a two-alarm fire.

A 12th floor unit was fully on fire on arrival but is now out and under control.

One occupant was sheltering on the balcony, who was then rescued by TFS crews and was assessed on scene. One patient was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Delays and road closures are expected in the area.