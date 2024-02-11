1 person suffers serious injuries from fire in Sherbourne and Shuter area

The scene from a fire in the Sherbourne and Shuter Streets area on February 11, 2024. (Karim Islam/CITYNEWS)
The scene from a fire in the Sherbourne and Shuter Streets area on February 11, 2024. (Karim Islam/CITYNEWS)

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted February 11, 2024 6:43 pm.

Last Updated February 11, 2024 7:04 pm.

One person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a fire in the Sherbourne and Shuter Streets area on Sunday night.

Toronto Fire responded to reports at approximately 5:41 p.m. of black smoke coming from a building in the area.

Police and fire services arrived on scene advising a two-alarm fire.

A 12th floor unit was fully on fire on arrival but is now out and under control.

One occupant was sheltering on the balcony, who was then rescued by TFS crews and was assessed on scene. One patient was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Delays and road closures are expected in the area.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

President Biden says Israel shouldn't press into Rafah without 'credible' plan to protect civilians
President Biden says Israel shouldn't press into Rafah without 'credible' plan to protect civilians

Israel should not conduct a military operation in the densely populated Gaza border town of Rafah without a “credible and executable” plan to protect civilians, U.S. President Joe Biden told Prime...

4h ago

Manitoba RCMP say three children and two women dead, man in custody
Manitoba RCMP say three children and two women dead, man in custody

WINNIPEG — RCMP say they are investigating the suspicious deaths of three children and two women in southern Manitoba. Insp. Tim Arseneault says a 29-year-old man is in custody and it's believed he knew...

1h ago

Hamilton police search for man, 22, in death of father in Stoney Creek
Hamilton police search for man, 22, in death of father in Stoney Creek

Hamilton police are searching for a 22-year-old man in connection with the death of a 56-year-old man in Stoney Creek. Investigators were called to a home near the intersection of Trafalgar Drive and...

3h ago

Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Reilly to have in-person hearing for late cross-check
Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Reilly to have in-person hearing for late cross-check

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly has been offered an in-person hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety after receiving a five-minute major and game misconduct for his actions in...

3h ago

Top Stories

President Biden says Israel shouldn't press into Rafah without 'credible' plan to protect civilians
President Biden says Israel shouldn't press into Rafah without 'credible' plan to protect civilians

Israel should not conduct a military operation in the densely populated Gaza border town of Rafah without a “credible and executable” plan to protect civilians, U.S. President Joe Biden told Prime...

4h ago

Manitoba RCMP say three children and two women dead, man in custody
Manitoba RCMP say three children and two women dead, man in custody

WINNIPEG — RCMP say they are investigating the suspicious deaths of three children and two women in southern Manitoba. Insp. Tim Arseneault says a 29-year-old man is in custody and it's believed he knew...

1h ago

Hamilton police search for man, 22, in death of father in Stoney Creek
Hamilton police search for man, 22, in death of father in Stoney Creek

Hamilton police are searching for a 22-year-old man in connection with the death of a 56-year-old man in Stoney Creek. Investigators were called to a home near the intersection of Trafalgar Drive and...

3h ago

Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Reilly to have in-person hearing for late cross-check
Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Reilly to have in-person hearing for late cross-check

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly has been offered an in-person hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety after receiving a five-minute major and game misconduct for his actions in...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:15
Any potential for snow?
Any potential for snow?

After warm temperatures this week in the GTA, cooler temperatures are returning with potential for few flurries.

2:27
Incidents on Lake Simcoe prompt warning
Incidents on Lake Simcoe prompt warning

After a series of incidents involving thin ice on Lake Simcoe local police are urging outdoor enthusiasts to use care and seek local knowledge. David Zura reports.
2:00
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack

A woman is suffering from life altering but non life threatening injuries after a vicious dog attack at a bus stop in Etobicoke on Wednesday night. Reporter Jazan Grewal has the details.
3:11
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from former Raptor Fred VanVleet ahead of his first game in the city since signing with the Houston Rockets.

2:37
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue

While many might associated Danforth Avenue with Greektown, there are other cultural districts on the vital east-end Toronto corridor. One area that continues to thrive is Little Ethiopia. Nick Westoll has more.
More Videos