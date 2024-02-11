A plane carrying Canadian skydivers hits beach in southern Mexico, killing a man on the ground

Posted February 11, 2024 4:50 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A plane carrying four Canadian skydivers came down on a beach Sunday in southern Mexico, killing one man who was on the beach.

There was no immediate information on why the plane went down, but it appeared to have made a forced landing and was largely intact.

However, it fell in a relatively populated section of the beach at the Pacific coast town of Puerto Escondido, and landed almost on top of the victim, whose nationality was not disclosed.

The four Canadians and one Mexican man aboard the small aircraft were removed from the plane and taken for treatment. The Oaxaca state civil defense office said they were in “stable” condition.

There was no immediate information on the names or hometowns of the Canadians.

The office said the dead man’s wife had been nearby but was unharmed.

The accident happened just yards (meters) away from the water and even closer to a wood beach structure of the kind frequently used in Puerto Escondido for restaurants.

Video of the aftermath posted on social media showed beachgoers carrying at least one person from the aircraft over the sand.

