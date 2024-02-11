American woman killed in apparent crossfire in a drug dispute at the Mexican beach resort of Tulum

By The Associated Press

Posted February 11, 2024 8:30 pm.

Last Updated February 11, 2024 8:42 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An American woman and a man from Belize have been killed in what appears to have been a dispute between drug dealers at a beach club in the Mexican resort city of Tulum, officials confirmed Sunday.

Prosecutors in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo stressed the American woman had no connection to an alleged drug dealer also killed in the shooting Friday night. Prosecutors didn’t provide the woman’s name or hometown, and the U.S. Embassy did not respond to a request for comment.

The woman may have simply been caught in the crossfire. Prosecutors denied reports in local media that the two may have been a couple, saying a photo of the Belizean man showed him with a completely different woman.

The Central American country of Belize shares a border with Mexico on the Caribbean coast. Tulum is located south of Cancun and Playa del Carmen, closer to Belize.

Prosecutors said the dead man had cocaine and pills in his possession when he was killed, and was believed to be a dealer. They said the suspects in the shootings had been identified and were being sought.

Foreign tourists have been killed in the past after getting caught in drug gang shootouts in the once-tranquil beach resort.

In 2021 in Tulum, two tourists — one a California travel blogger born in India and the other German — were killed while eating at a restaurant. They apparently were caught in the crossfire of a gunfight between rival drug dealers.

Last year, the U.S. State Department issued a travel alert warning travelers to “exercise increased situational awareness” especially after dark, at Mexico’s Caribbean beach resorts like Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Tulum.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

President Biden says Israel shouldn't press into Rafah without 'credible' plan to protect civilians
President Biden says Israel shouldn't press into Rafah without 'credible' plan to protect civilians

Israel should not conduct a military operation in the densely populated Gaza border town of Rafah without a “credible and executable” plan to protect civilians, U.S. President Joe Biden told Prime...

6h ago

Nick Taylor wins Phoenix Open on second playoff hole
Nick Taylor wins Phoenix Open on second playoff hole

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., made an 11-foot birdie putt to beat Charley Hoffman on the second hole of a playoff after birdieing three of the last four holes in regulation...

16m ago

Manitoba RCMP say three children and two women dead, man in custody
Manitoba RCMP say three children and two women dead, man in custody

WINNIPEG — Police extended condolences to residents of a small Manitoba town on Sunday as they launched a probe to determine how three children died after being pulled from a burning vehicle and two...

11m ago

1 person suffers serious injuries from fire in Sherbourne and Shuter area
1 person suffers serious injuries from fire in Sherbourne and Shuter area

One person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a fire in the Sherbourne and Shuter Streets area on Sunday night. Toronto Fire responded to reports at approximately 5:41...

1h ago

Top Stories

President Biden says Israel shouldn't press into Rafah without 'credible' plan to protect civilians
President Biden says Israel shouldn't press into Rafah without 'credible' plan to protect civilians

Israel should not conduct a military operation in the densely populated Gaza border town of Rafah without a “credible and executable” plan to protect civilians, U.S. President Joe Biden told Prime...

6h ago

Nick Taylor wins Phoenix Open on second playoff hole
Nick Taylor wins Phoenix Open on second playoff hole

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., made an 11-foot birdie putt to beat Charley Hoffman on the second hole of a playoff after birdieing three of the last four holes in regulation...

16m ago

Manitoba RCMP say three children and two women dead, man in custody
Manitoba RCMP say three children and two women dead, man in custody

WINNIPEG — Police extended condolences to residents of a small Manitoba town on Sunday as they launched a probe to determine how three children died after being pulled from a burning vehicle and two...

11m ago

1 person suffers serious injuries from fire in Sherbourne and Shuter area
1 person suffers serious injuries from fire in Sherbourne and Shuter area

One person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a fire in the Sherbourne and Shuter Streets area on Sunday night. Toronto Fire responded to reports at approximately 5:41...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:15
Any potential for snow?
Any potential for snow?

After warm temperatures this week in the GTA, cooler temperatures are returning with potential for few flurries.

2:27
Incidents on Lake Simcoe prompt warning
Incidents on Lake Simcoe prompt warning

After a series of incidents involving thin ice on Lake Simcoe local police are urging outdoor enthusiasts to use care and seek local knowledge. David Zura reports.
2:00
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack

A woman is suffering from life altering but non life threatening injuries after a vicious dog attack at a bus stop in Etobicoke on Wednesday night. Reporter Jazan Grewal has the details.
3:11
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from former Raptor Fred VanVleet ahead of his first game in the city since signing with the Houston Rockets.

2:37
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue

While many might associated Danforth Avenue with Greektown, there are other cultural districts on the vital east-end Toronto corridor. One area that continues to thrive is Little Ethiopia. Nick Westoll has more.
More Videos