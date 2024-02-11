Manitoba RCMP say three children and two women dead, man in custody

WINNIPEG — RCMP say they are investigating the suspicious deaths of three children and two women in southern Manitoba.

Insp. Tim Arseneault says a 29-year-old man is in custody and it’s believed he knew all the victims, adding there is no ongoing risk to public safety.

Arseneault says the five bodies were found at three locations.

Police came across the first scene at around 7:30 a.m., when the body of a woman was found in a ditch on the side of Highway 3, outside the town of Carman.

At 10 a.m. police say a witness pulled the bodies of three children from a burning car found on Highway 248.

And a short time later, Arseneault says police found the body of another woman inside a home in Carman.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press

RCMP say they are investigating five suspicious deaths at three different locations in southern Manitoba. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force’s ‘E’ division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

