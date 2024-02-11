Hamilton police search for suspect in death of man in Stoney Creek

Hamilton police are searching for one suspect in connection with the death of a 56-year-old man in Stoney Creek.

Investigators were called to a home near the intersection of Trafalgar Drive and Mud Street West just before 8 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived they found a man suffering from severe injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the victim and the suspect were known to each other and witnesses within the home say a man fled the scene in a small dark-coloured SUV, last seen travelling northbound on Trafalgar.

Investigators have appealed for other witnesses and anyone who may have video to come forward, saying they believe the suspect was in the area for approximately 30 minutes before the altercation.