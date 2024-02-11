‘Lisa Frankenstein’ fails to revive North American box office on a very slow Super Bowl weekend

This image released by Focus Features shows Kathryn Newton, right, and Cole Sprouse in a scene from "Lisa Frankenstein." (Michele K. Short/Focus Features via AP) © 2024 FOCUS FEATURES LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

By Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

Posted February 11, 2024 11:29 am.

Last Updated February 11, 2024 11:42 am.

Lisa Frankenstein ” didn’t come to life at the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters. The horror comedy written by Diablo Cody and starring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse earned $3.8 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. It debuted in second place on a very slow Super Bowl weekend, behind the spy thriller “Argylle.”

Matthew Vaugn’s “ Argylle ” got first place with only $6.5 million, which brings its running domestic total to $28.8 million in two weekends. The $200 million production is Apple’s first major theatrical flop. Universal Pictures oversaw the North American release for the streamer, where it is playing in 3,605 locations. Globally, it’s earned $60.1 million to date.

Focus Features released “Lisa Frankenstein” in 3,144 locations. A 1980s-set teenage riff on Mary Shelly’s classic tale, “Lisa Frankenstein” was the directorial debut of Robin Williams’ daughter Zelda Williams. Reviews overall were mixed to negative with a 49% on Rotten Tomatoes. AP’s Mark Kennedy wrote in his review that it was “a real monster — stitched together from previous movies, painfully incoherent and deeply, deeply dumb.”

Audiences were mostly female (61%) and under the age of 35 (71%), according to exit data. But while the opening weekend was low, the production budget was also relatively modest at a reported $13 million.

The movie is set in the same universe as “Jennifer’s Body,” which was written by Cody and directed by Karyn Kusama. That film underwhelmed on its release in 2009 with critics and audiences but has gained appreciation and a cult cache in the past 15 years.

“The Beekeeper” landed in third place in its fifth weekend with an additional $3.4 million. The faith-based “The Chosen” series, showing its fourth season’s first three episodes, placed fourth with $3.2 million while “Wonka” rounded out the top five with $3.1 million.

Overall, it’s likely to be the slowest weekend of the year to date with around $40 million industry-wide down nearly 25% from last year. The big football game isn’t entirely to blame either — in the years prior to the pandemic, the same weekend was able to generate over $75 million. And things aren’t likely to pick up significantly until “ Dune: Part Two ” opens on March 1.

Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Egypt threatens to suspend key peace treaty if Israel pushes into Gaza border town, officials say
Egypt threatens to suspend key peace treaty if Israel pushes into Gaza border town, officials say

Egypt is threatening to suspend its peace treaty with Israel if Israeli troops are sent into the densely populated Gaza border town of Rafah, where it fears fighting could force the closure of the besieged...

43m ago

Hamilton police search for suspect in death of man in Stoney Creek
Hamilton police search for suspect in death of man in Stoney Creek

Hamilton police are searching for one suspect in connection with the death of a 56-year-old man in Stoney Creek. Investigators were called to a home near the intersection of Trafalgar Drive and Mud...

5h ago

Maple Leafs waiting on possible Morgan Reilly suspension after game misconduct for late cross-check
Maple Leafs waiting on possible Morgan Reilly suspension after game misconduct for late cross-check

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly received a five-minute major and game misconduct for his actions in the final seconds of Saturday's game against the Ottawa Senators. After Senators forward...

1h ago

King Charles III attends church for first time since revealing he has cancer
King Charles III attends church for first time since revealing he has cancer

 King Charles III attended Sunday services for the first time since his cancer diagnosis, offering a cheerful wave as he walked out of the parish church that has regularly served as a place of worship...

1h ago

