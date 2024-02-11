Madagascar is to castrate child rapists, prompting criticism but also support

FILE - Andry Nirina Rajoelina, president of Madagascar, speaks at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Madagascar’s Parliament has passed a law allowing for the chemical and in some cases surgical castration of those found guilty of the rape of a minor. It has prompted criticism from international rights groups but has also found support from activists in the country who say it’s an appropriate deterrent to try and curb a “rape culture.” (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Sarah Tetaud, The Associated Press

Posted February 11, 2024 8:43 am.

Last Updated February 11, 2024 9:26 am.

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — Madagascar’s Parliament has passed a law allowing for the chemical and, in some cases, surgical castration of those found guilty of the rape of a minor, prompting criticism from international rights groups, but also finding support from activists in the country who say it’s an appropriate deterrent to curb a “rape culture.”

Parliament in the Indian Ocean island nation of 28 million passed the law on Feb. 2 and the Senate, the upper house, approved it last week. It must now be ratified by the High Constitutional Court and signed into law by President Andry Rajoelina, who first raised the issue in December. His government proposed the law change.

Justice Minister Landy Mbolatiana Randriamanantenasoa said it’s a necessary move because of an increase in cases of rape against children. In 2023, 600 cases of the rape of a minor were recorded, she said, and 133 already in January this year.

“Madagascar is a sovereign country which has the right to modify its laws in relation to circumstances and in the general interest of the people,” Randriamanantenasoa said. “The current penal code has not been enough to curb the perpetrators of these offenses.”

Surgical castration “will always be pronounced” for those guilty of raping a child under the age of 10, according to the law’s wording. Cases of rape against children between the ages of 10 and 13 will be punished by surgical or chemical castration. The rape of minors aged between 14 and 17 will be punished by chemical castration.

Offenders also now face sterner sentences of up to life in prison as well as castration.

“We wanted to protect children much more. The younger the child, the greater the punishment,” Randriamanantenasoa said.

Chemical castration is the use of drugs to block hormones and decrease sexual desire. It is generally reversible by stopping the drugs. Surgical castration is a permanent procedure.

Several countries and some U.S. states — including California and Florida — allow for chemical castration for some sex offenders. Surgical castration as a punishment is much rarer. The use of both is highly contentious.

Madagascar’s new law was criticized by rights group Amnesty International as “inhuman and degrading treatment” that was inconsistent with the country’s constitutional laws. The law should rather focus on protecting victims, said Nciko wa Nciko, an advisor for Madagascar at Amnesty.

“On the island, complaint procedures and trials are not carried out anonymously,” he said. “There is a lack of confidence in the Malagasy criminal justice system, due to opacity and corruption. And reprisals against rape victims are frequent. However, the law does not combat these factors.”

He added that surgical castration was a problematic criminal sentence if anyone who underwent it was later exonerated of a crime on appeal. He also raised doubts over the capabilities of medical authorities to carry out the procedures.

But amid the criticism, some activists in Madagascar agree with the change in the law because nothing else seems to be working.

“There really is a rape culture in Madagascar,” said Jessica Lolonirina Nivoseheno of the Women Break the Silence group, which campaigns against rape and supports victims. “We are in the process of normalizing certain cases of sexual violence, also minimizing the seriousness of these cases.”

“(The new law) is progress, because it is a deterrent punishment. This could prevent potential attackers from taking action … but only if we, as citizens, are aware of the existence and importance of this new penalty.”

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Sarah Tetaud, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Egypt threatens to suspend key peace treaty if Israel pushes into Gaza border town, officials say
Egypt threatens to suspend key peace treaty if Israel pushes into Gaza border town, officials say

Egypt is threatening to suspend its peace treaty with Israel if Israeli troops are sent into the densely populated Gaza border town of Rafah, and says fighting there could force the closure of the besieged...

19m ago

Hamilton police search for suspect in death of man in Stoney Creek
Hamilton police search for suspect in death of man in Stoney Creek

Hamilton police are searching for one suspect in connection with the death of a 56-year-old man in Stoney Creek. Investigators were called to a home near the intersection of Trafalgar Drive and Mud...

2h ago

New book based on sex survey offers unprecedented look into Canadians' bedrooms
New book based on sex survey offers unprecedented look into Canadians' bedrooms

Until recently, Tina Fetner's sociology students at McMaster University were skeptical when she presented statistics about sexual activity.  Though researchers at Indiana University have long conducted...

2h ago

King Charles III attends church for first time since revealing he has cancer
King Charles III attends church for first time since revealing he has cancer

 King Charles III attended Sunday services for the first time since his cancer diagnosis, offering a cheerful wave as he walked out of the parish church that has regularly served as a place of worship...

2h ago

Top Stories

Egypt threatens to suspend key peace treaty if Israel pushes into Gaza border town, officials say
Egypt threatens to suspend key peace treaty if Israel pushes into Gaza border town, officials say

Egypt is threatening to suspend its peace treaty with Israel if Israeli troops are sent into the densely populated Gaza border town of Rafah, and says fighting there could force the closure of the besieged...

19m ago

Hamilton police search for suspect in death of man in Stoney Creek
Hamilton police search for suspect in death of man in Stoney Creek

Hamilton police are searching for one suspect in connection with the death of a 56-year-old man in Stoney Creek. Investigators were called to a home near the intersection of Trafalgar Drive and Mud...

2h ago

New book based on sex survey offers unprecedented look into Canadians' bedrooms
New book based on sex survey offers unprecedented look into Canadians' bedrooms

Until recently, Tina Fetner's sociology students at McMaster University were skeptical when she presented statistics about sexual activity.  Though researchers at Indiana University have long conducted...

2h ago

King Charles III attends church for first time since revealing he has cancer
King Charles III attends church for first time since revealing he has cancer

 King Charles III attended Sunday services for the first time since his cancer diagnosis, offering a cheerful wave as he walked out of the parish church that has regularly served as a place of worship...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:00
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack

A woman is suffering from life altering but non life threatening injuries after a vicious dog attack at a bus stop in Etobicoke on Wednesday night. Reporter Jazan Grewal has the details.
3:11
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from former Raptor Fred VanVleet ahead of his first game in the city since signing with the Houston Rockets.

2:37
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue

While many might associated Danforth Avenue with Greektown, there are other cultural districts on the vital east-end Toronto corridor. One area that continues to thrive is Little Ethiopia. Nick Westoll has more.
2:55
Business Report: Are we eating less junk food?
Business Report: Are we eating less junk food?

Snacking and travel habits appear to be shifting. Meanwhile Prime Justin Trudeau calls the cuts by Bell Media a "garbage decision". Ari Rabinovitch has the day's top business stories.
0:57
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test

A driver in York Region was pulled over by the police for allegedly going 80 kilometres an hour over the speed limit. The car - which was owned by the drivers father, was impounded and licence suspended. Kyle Hocking reports.

More Videos