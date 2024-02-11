Pope canonizes Argentina’s first female saint as the country’s libertarian president Milei looks on

Pope Francis, seated at right presides over the canonization of new Argentine Saint, María Antonia de Paz y Figueroa also known as "Mama Antula" in St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

By Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press

Posted February 11, 2024 4:21 am.

Last Updated February 11, 2024 4:26 am.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Argentina’s faith and politics came together Sunday as Pope Francis canonized the country’s first female saint with Argentina’s libertarian president, Javier Milei, sitting in the front row of St. Peter’s Basilica.

The Mass to declare Mama Antula a saint marked the first meeting between the Argentine pope and Milei, who once called Francis an “imbecile” for defending social justice. The president, who performed the sign of the cross at the start of the ceremony, was seated to Francis’ right on the side of the main altar.

Mama Antula was an 18th century laywoman who ministered to the poor and helped keep Jesuit spirituality alive in Argentina after the religious order — to which the pope belongs — was suppressed.

In an audience Friday with Argentine pilgrims in town for the ceremony, Francis held Mama Antula up as a model of charity at a time in which, he said, “radical individualism” was infecting society today.

Milei is to meet privately with Francis on Monday, before also having private talks with Italy’s far-right Premier Giorgia Meloni and the president.

During his campaign, Milei described Francis as an “imbecile” and “the representative of malignance on Earth.”

Francis spoke at length with Milei after he was elected in December and has indicated he has forgiven him for the campaign rhetoric. Francis has said he is considering visiting Argentina later this year in what would be his first trip home since his 2013 election.

After arriving in Rome on Friday from Israel, where Milei announced the relocation of the Argentine embassy to Jerusalem, the president visited the Colosseum and the church housing one of Michelangelo’s best-known sculptures: a seated Moses.

In an Instagram post accompanying a photo of himself looking at the sculpture, Milei wrote his frequent motto “Long live freedom damn it…!!!”

The president, who describes himself as an anarcho-capitalist, has promised to drastically reduce state spending to shore up a government budget deficit that he says is fueling inflation, which finished 2023 at 211%.

Mama Antula, born María Antonia de Paz y Figueroa, is a figure beloved to Argentines, a woman who left behind a life of privilege to spread Ignatian spirituality across Argentina after the Jesuits were ordered expelled from Spain’s colonies.

Silvia Correale, who spearheaded Mama Antula’s sainthood process, said she remembered she first met the future Pope Francis when he was archbishop of Buenos Aires and Mama Antula’s candidacy had just cleared an important hurdle in the Vatican.

“I know that he esteems her a lot, like all the Jesuits of Argentina and Uruguay, because they consider her their spiritual mother,” Correale told The Associated Press in the runup to the ceremony. “They know that she kept the treasure of the spiritual exercises of St. Ignatius alive in the years they weren’t there.”

But the current archbishop of Buenos Aires, Archbishop Jorge Ignacio García Cuerva, said it would be wrong to think that Mama Antula is only being made a saint now because a Jesuit Argentine pope happens to be running the Catholic Church.

He noted that the actual process opened in 1905, and that it was Pope Benedict XVI who put her on the path to possible sainthood when he declared her venerable in 2010.

“It’s a gift of God that Pope Francis — an Argentine pope, a Jesuit pope — can canonize her,” he said. “But Mama Antula is a saint independent of Francis.”

Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 injured, vehicle on fire due to collision in Scarborough
3 injured, vehicle on fire due to collision in Scarborough

Three people have been injured due to a collision where one vehicle reportedly caught on fire on Saturday evening in Scarborough. Police were called to the area of Morningside and McLevin Avenues just...

8h ago

1 in custody after driving into multiple parked cars in Scarborough
1 in custody after driving into multiple parked cars in Scarborough

A woman is in custody after striking multiple parked vehicles with her car in Scarborough on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police responded to multiple reports in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and...

11h ago

Police seek help in identifying suspect from indecent act in Oakville
Police seek help in identifying suspect from indecent act in Oakville

Halton police's Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect responsible for exposing himself to two female teenagers in Oakville. On Friday,...

6h ago

Thorncliffe restaurant destroyed in early morning 2-alarm fire
Thorncliffe restaurant destroyed in early morning 2-alarm fire

A restaurant suffered extensive damage after a two-alarm fire in Thorncliffe Saturday morning. Toronto fire crews were met with heavy flames and smoke coming from Watan Pizza & Grill on Overlea...

18h ago

Top Stories

3 injured, vehicle on fire due to collision in Scarborough
3 injured, vehicle on fire due to collision in Scarborough

Three people have been injured due to a collision where one vehicle reportedly caught on fire on Saturday evening in Scarborough. Police were called to the area of Morningside and McLevin Avenues just...

8h ago

1 in custody after driving into multiple parked cars in Scarborough
1 in custody after driving into multiple parked cars in Scarborough

A woman is in custody after striking multiple parked vehicles with her car in Scarborough on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police responded to multiple reports in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and...

11h ago

Police seek help in identifying suspect from indecent act in Oakville
Police seek help in identifying suspect from indecent act in Oakville

Halton police's Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect responsible for exposing himself to two female teenagers in Oakville. On Friday,...

6h ago

Thorncliffe restaurant destroyed in early morning 2-alarm fire
Thorncliffe restaurant destroyed in early morning 2-alarm fire

A restaurant suffered extensive damage after a two-alarm fire in Thorncliffe Saturday morning. Toronto fire crews were met with heavy flames and smoke coming from Watan Pizza & Grill on Overlea...

18h ago

Most Watched Today

2:00
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack

A woman is suffering from life altering but non life threatening injuries after a vicious dog attack at a bus stop in Etobicoke on Wednesday night. Reporter Jazan Grewal has the details.
3:11
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from former Raptor Fred VanVleet ahead of his first game in the city since signing with the Houston Rockets.

2:37
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue

While many might associated Danforth Avenue with Greektown, there are other cultural districts on the vital east-end Toronto corridor. One area that continues to thrive is Little Ethiopia. Nick Westoll has more.
2:55
Business Report: Are we eating less junk food?
Business Report: Are we eating less junk food?

Snacking and travel habits appear to be shifting. Meanwhile Prime Justin Trudeau calls the cuts by Bell Media a "garbage decision". Ari Rabinovitch has the day's top business stories.
0:57
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test

A driver in York Region was pulled over by the police for allegedly going 80 kilometres an hour over the speed limit. The car - which was owned by the drivers father, was impounded and licence suspended. Kyle Hocking reports.

More Videos