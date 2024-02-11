Qatar frees 8 retired Indian navy officers whose death sentences over alleged spying were commuted

By The Associated Press

Posted February 11, 2024 10:46 pm.

Last Updated February 11, 2024 10:56 pm.

NEW DELHI (AP) — Qatar has freed eight retired Indian navy officers who had been given death sentences for alleged spying that were commuted last year, India’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The eight men were accused of spying while working at Al Dahra, a consulting company in the oil-rich Gulf state that advises the Qatari government on submarine acquisitions. They were imprisoned in 2022 and handed death sentences in October that were reduced to prison sentences after India said it was exploring legal options and filed an appeal.

“We appreciate the decision by the Amir of the State of Qatar to enable the release and home-coming of these nationals,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that seven of the men had returned to India. It gave no further details.

The news came after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the sidelines of the COP28 climate talks in Dubai in December. It was unclear whether the two leaders discussed the case.

Millions of Indians live and work in the Gulf, a large number of them as semi-skilled or unskilled workers. They constitute an important source of income for India and contribute to the success of Gulf economies.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC workers vote in favour of strike action if no reasonable proposal on table
TTC workers vote in favour of strike action if no reasonable proposal on table

Electrical workers at the Toronto Transit Commission have voted 99.3 per cent in favour of strike action on Thursday, saying they will walk off the job if the TTC does not return to the bargaining table...

1h ago

Patrick Mahomes rallies the Chiefs to second straight Super Bowl title over 49ers in overtime
Patrick Mahomes rallies the Chiefs to second straight Super Bowl title over 49ers in overtime

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions. Mahomes threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman with 3 seconds left in overtime,...

59m ago

Roads closed due to vehicle in house in Scarborough
Roads closed due to vehicle in house in Scarborough

Roads are closed on a portion of Bellamy Road North in Scarborough after a vehicle went into a house on Sunday evening. Police responded to reports at approximately 5:30 p.m. of a vehicle that had driven...

2h ago

Nick Taylor wins Phoenix Open on second playoff hole
Nick Taylor wins Phoenix Open on second playoff hole

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., made an 11-foot birdie putt to beat Charley Hoffman on the second hole of a playoff after birdieing three of the last four holes in regulation...

3h ago

Top Stories

TTC workers vote in favour of strike action if no reasonable proposal on table
TTC workers vote in favour of strike action if no reasonable proposal on table

Electrical workers at the Toronto Transit Commission have voted 99.3 per cent in favour of strike action on Thursday, saying they will walk off the job if the TTC does not return to the bargaining table...

1h ago

Patrick Mahomes rallies the Chiefs to second straight Super Bowl title over 49ers in overtime
Patrick Mahomes rallies the Chiefs to second straight Super Bowl title over 49ers in overtime

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions. Mahomes threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman with 3 seconds left in overtime,...

59m ago

Roads closed due to vehicle in house in Scarborough
Roads closed due to vehicle in house in Scarborough

Roads are closed on a portion of Bellamy Road North in Scarborough after a vehicle went into a house on Sunday evening. Police responded to reports at approximately 5:30 p.m. of a vehicle that had driven...

2h ago

Nick Taylor wins Phoenix Open on second playoff hole
Nick Taylor wins Phoenix Open on second playoff hole

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., made an 11-foot birdie putt to beat Charley Hoffman on the second hole of a playoff after birdieing three of the last four holes in regulation...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets

The City of Toronto is moving forward with a new system for disputing automatic traffic tickets. The process will no longer go to court but instead be similar to resolving parking tickets. David Zura explains.

4h ago

3:15
Any potential for snow?
Any potential for snow?

After warm temperatures this week in the GTA, cooler temperatures are returning with potential for few flurries.

2:00
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack

A woman is suffering from life altering but non life threatening injuries after a vicious dog attack at a bus stop in Etobicoke on Wednesday night. Reporter Jazan Grewal has the details.
3:11
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from former Raptor Fred VanVleet ahead of his first game in the city since signing with the Houston Rockets.

2:37
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue

While many might associated Danforth Avenue with Greektown, there are other cultural districts on the vital east-end Toronto corridor. One area that continues to thrive is Little Ethiopia. Nick Westoll has more.
More Videos