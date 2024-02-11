Ready for this year’s Super Bowl commercials? Here are the ads filling game breaks on Sunday

This image provided by Morgan Stanley shows the E*TRADE 2024 Super Bowl NFL football spot. (Morgan Stanley via AP)

By Wyatte Grantham-philips, The Associated Press

Posted February 11, 2024 5:42 pm.

Last Updated February 11, 2024 5:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Super Bowl Sunday is here — and, as always, there’s a vast roster of advertisers ready to vie for fans’ attention during game breaks.

Airing a Super Bowl commercial is no easy feat. On top of the reported $7 million price tag for a 30-second spot during the game, brands enlist the biggest actors, invest in dazzling special effects and try to put together an ad that more than 100 million expected viewers will like — or at least remember.

“It’s hard to get this attention — and there isn’t really one recipe,” said Linli Xu, an associate professor of marketing at the University of Minnesota. “It has to fit with (each) brand.”

That means advertisers get creative and tackle different approaches. Some familiar favorites, like Budweiser’s Clydesdales, tap into nostalgia year after year. Others attempt to make viewers laugh with light humor and endless celebrity cameos. And a few take more serious or emotive tones that pull on heartstrings.

Many advertisers have already released their spots ahead of Sunday’s San Francisco 49ers-Kansas City Chiefs face off, which airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+.

Some of these commercials include Christopher Walken dealing with people impersonating him all day for BMW, rapper Ice Spice sipping on Starry after a “breakup” with another lemon-lime soda and Kate McKinnon discovering her cat’s magic ability to say “may-ow” in an ad for Hellmann’s mayonaise.

There’s also a slew of mini TV show reunions in ads this year. Jennifer Aniston seemingly forgets she ever worked with her “Friends” co-star David Schwimmer in an ad for Uber Eats, for example. And in a commercial stuffed with celebrity cameos — including “Judge Judy” Judy Sheindlin — e.l.f. cosmetics reunites “Suits” stars Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman and Sarah Rafferty in a courtroom spoof. Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht also appear together in one of T-Mobile’s star-filled spots.

And the nostalgia doesn’t stop with cast reunions.

“This Super Bowl is a blast from the past. The 1980’s are back. Retro is in,” said Kimberly Whitler, marketing professor at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, noting that both T-Mobile and Nerds feature the theme song from “Flashdance,” while the mullet is at the center of Kawasaki’s spot.

She added that “everything old is new again,” with successful Super Bowl ads or messages from the past making more returns this year. Beyond Budweiser’s dependable Cydesdales (and Labrador team up this year), she points to ETrade’s talking babies.

Of course, not all advertisers release their ads ahead of the game, so there will be surprises on Sunday. In a U.S. presidential election year, it’s possible we might see a candidate ad. And many wonder whether Taylor Swift will make a commercial appearance.

Wyatte Grantham-philips, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

President Biden says Israel shouldn't press into Rafah without 'credible' plan to protect civilians
President Biden says Israel shouldn't press into Rafah without 'credible' plan to protect civilians

Israel should not conduct a military operation in the densely populated Gaza border town of Rafah without a “credible and executable” plan to protect civilians, U.S. President Joe Biden told Prime...

4h ago

Manitoba RCMP say three children and two women dead, man in custody
Manitoba RCMP say three children and two women dead, man in custody

WINNIPEG — RCMP say they are investigating the suspicious deaths of three children and two women in southern Manitoba. Insp. Tim Arseneault says a 29-year-old man is in custody and it's believed he knew...

1h ago

1 person suffers serious injuries from fire in Sherbourne and Shuter area
1 person suffers serious injuries from fire in Sherbourne and Shuter area

One person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a fire in the Sherbourne and Shuter Streets area on Sunday night. Toronto Fire responded to reports at approximately 5:41...

14m ago

Hamilton police search for man, 22, in death of father in Stoney Creek
Hamilton police search for man, 22, in death of father in Stoney Creek

Hamilton police are searching for a 22-year-old man in connection with the death of a 56-year-old man in Stoney Creek. Investigators were called to a home near the intersection of Trafalgar Drive and...

3h ago

Top Stories

President Biden says Israel shouldn't press into Rafah without 'credible' plan to protect civilians
President Biden says Israel shouldn't press into Rafah without 'credible' plan to protect civilians

Israel should not conduct a military operation in the densely populated Gaza border town of Rafah without a “credible and executable” plan to protect civilians, U.S. President Joe Biden told Prime...

4h ago

Manitoba RCMP say three children and two women dead, man in custody
Manitoba RCMP say three children and two women dead, man in custody

WINNIPEG — RCMP say they are investigating the suspicious deaths of three children and two women in southern Manitoba. Insp. Tim Arseneault says a 29-year-old man is in custody and it's believed he knew...

1h ago

1 person suffers serious injuries from fire in Sherbourne and Shuter area
1 person suffers serious injuries from fire in Sherbourne and Shuter area

One person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a fire in the Sherbourne and Shuter Streets area on Sunday night. Toronto Fire responded to reports at approximately 5:41...

14m ago

Hamilton police search for man, 22, in death of father in Stoney Creek
Hamilton police search for man, 22, in death of father in Stoney Creek

Hamilton police are searching for a 22-year-old man in connection with the death of a 56-year-old man in Stoney Creek. Investigators were called to a home near the intersection of Trafalgar Drive and...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:15
Any potential for snow?
Any potential for snow?

After warm temperatures this week in the GTA, cooler temperatures are returning with potential for few flurries.

2:27
Incidents on Lake Simcoe prompt warning
Incidents on Lake Simcoe prompt warning

After a series of incidents involving thin ice on Lake Simcoe local police are urging outdoor enthusiasts to use care and seek local knowledge. David Zura reports.
2:00
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack

A woman is suffering from life altering but non life threatening injuries after a vicious dog attack at a bus stop in Etobicoke on Wednesday night. Reporter Jazan Grewal has the details.
3:11
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from former Raptor Fred VanVleet ahead of his first game in the city since signing with the Houston Rockets.

2:37
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue

While many might associated Danforth Avenue with Greektown, there are other cultural districts on the vital east-end Toronto corridor. One area that continues to thrive is Little Ethiopia. Nick Westoll has more.
More Videos