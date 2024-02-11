3 children, 2 women dead in southern Manitoba; suspect in custody: RCMP

Three children and two women are dead in southern Manitoba Sunday, police say.

The suspect, a 29-year-old man, is in custody, police say. No charges have been laid.

RCMP believe the suspect and victims knew each other, but couldn’t add more about their exact relationship. They say there is no threat to public safety.

“We’re confident the man we arrested is the only suspect,” said RCMP Insp. Tim Arseneault.

RCMP say the five deaths happened at three different locations roughly 80 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

Police say around 7:30 a.m., Carman RCMP responded to a hit-and-run on Highway 3, about six kilometres south of Carman. Officers arrived to find a woman’s body in a nearby ditch, Arseneault said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 10 a.m., Headingly RCMP received a call about a vehicle on fire on Highway 248.

“As officers were going to the scene, a witness was able to pull three young children from a burning vehicle. Tragically, all three children were declared deceased at the scene,” said Arseneault.

Police say the suspect was arrested at the scene of the burning vehicle. “There were no issues during the arrest.”

The investigation led police to a home in Carman, where they say they found the body of another woman.

“This is a tragic day for so many people who have lost a loved one, for the community of Carman, and for this province,” Arseneault said.

“It’s some horrific information and three very bad scenes.”

More coming.