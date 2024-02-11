Swift planning to watch Kelce and the Chiefs play 49ers in the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift performs as part of the "Eras Tour" at the Tokyo Dome
Taylor Swift performs as part of the "Eras Tour" at the Tokyo Dome, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 11, 2024 1:29 pm.

Last Updated February 11, 2024 1:32 pm.

The great adventure Taylor Swift promised fans in Tokyo continued Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, where the pop star planned to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

Swift wrapped up the last of four shows in Japan on Saturday night, then hopped on a private plane at Haneda Airport for a flight across nine time zones and the international date line. She landed in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon before heading on to Las Vegas, where so many high-rollers had arrived that parking for private planes was entirely booked up.

The 14-time Grammy-winning songstress began dating Kelce early in the season, when he said on his “New Heights” podcast he had tried and failed to give her a friendship bracelet during her show at Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce then invited her to watch him perform at the home of the Chiefs, and she showed up for a Week 2 game against Chicago.

Swift soon became a regular at games, both home and away, frequently sitting with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Swift occasionally brought along friends, including Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

There will be plenty of star power besides Swift for the NFL’s marquee night. Usher is performing at halftime of the Super Bowl, and is rumored to have several guests planned, while Post Malone and Reba McEntire will be performing before the game.

Few will be under a brighter spotlight than Swift, though. Her dash from the Tokyo Dome, where she promised fans that “we’re all gonna go on a great adventure,” had Swifties around the world watching online flight trackers, while her boyfriend seemed to get as many questions about his relationship as the game during the run-up to kickoff.

Asked to explain the intense interest, Kelce replied: “I think the values we stand for and just who we are as people — we love to shine light on others, shine light on the people that help and support us, and on top of that, I think we both just love life.”

Kelce and Swift won’t have a whole lot of time together, regardless of how the game plays out.

Swift, who recently won a record-breaking fourth Album of the Year award for “Midnights” at the Grammys and announced her next album will drop in April, is expected to fly back across the Pacific later in the week. The international leg of her Eras Tour resumes Friday night with the first of three shows at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“This week is truly the best kind of chaos,” she posted Wednesday on Instagram.

Top Stories

President Biden says Israel shouldn't press into Rafah without 'credible' plan to protect civilians
President Biden says Israel shouldn't press into Rafah without 'credible' plan to protect civilians

Israel should not conduct a military operation in the densely populated Gaza border town of Rafah without a “credible and executable” plan to protect civilians, U.S. President Joe Biden told Prime...

25m ago

Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Reilly to have in-person hearing for late cross-check
Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Reilly to have in-person hearing for late cross-check

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly has been offered an in-person hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety after receiving a five-minute major and game misconduct for his actions in...

updated

57m ago

Hamilton police search for suspect in death of man in Stoney Creek
Hamilton police search for suspect in death of man in Stoney Creek

Hamilton police are searching for one suspect in connection with the death of a 56-year-old man in Stoney Creek. Investigators were called to a home near the intersection of Trafalgar Drive and Mud...

6h ago

Canada to send firefighters, equipment to help battle Chilean wildfires
Canada to send firefighters, equipment to help battle Chilean wildfires

Canada is sending manpower and equipment to Chile as the South American country battles devastating wildfires. In a statement posted on X on Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked Chile for its...

1h ago

