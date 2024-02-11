The Israeli military says it has rescued 2 hostages from captivity in the Gaza Strip

Palestinians walk by a residential building destroyed in an Israeli strike in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 11, 2024 9:49 pm.

Last Updated February 11, 2024 9:56 pm.

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military said it rescued two hostages from captivity in the Gaza Strip early Monday.

It identified the men as Fernando Simon Marman, 60, and Louis Har, 70. It said both men were kidnapped by Hamas militants from Kibbutz Nir Yizhak in the Oct. 7 cross-border attack that started the 4-month Israel-Hamas war.

The rescue took place in the southern border town of Rafah.

The army says both men are in good medical condition.

They are among the 136 hostages that Israel says remain in Hamas captivity.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

President Biden says Israel shouldn't press into Rafah without 'credible' plan to protect civilians
President Biden says Israel shouldn't press into Rafah without 'credible' plan to protect civilians

Israel should not conduct a military operation in the densely populated Gaza border town of Rafah without a “credible and executable” plan to protect civilians, U.S. President Joe Biden told Prime...

8h ago

Roads closed due to vehicle in house in Scarborough
Roads closed due to vehicle in house in Scarborough

Roads are closed on a portion of Bellamy Road North in Scarborough after a vehicle went into a house on Sunday evening. Police responded to reports at approximately 5:30 p.m. of a vehicle that had driven...

35m ago

Nick Taylor wins Phoenix Open on second playoff hole
Nick Taylor wins Phoenix Open on second playoff hole

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., made an 11-foot birdie putt to beat Charley Hoffman on the second hole of a playoff after birdieing three of the last four holes in regulation...

1h ago

Manitoba RCMP say three children and two women dead, man in custody
Manitoba RCMP say three children and two women dead, man in custody

WINNIPEG — Police extended condolences to residents of a small Manitoba town on Sunday as they launched a probe to determine how three children died after being pulled from a burning vehicle and two...

1h ago

Top Stories

President Biden says Israel shouldn't press into Rafah without 'credible' plan to protect civilians
President Biden says Israel shouldn't press into Rafah without 'credible' plan to protect civilians

Israel should not conduct a military operation in the densely populated Gaza border town of Rafah without a “credible and executable” plan to protect civilians, U.S. President Joe Biden told Prime...

8h ago

Roads closed due to vehicle in house in Scarborough
Roads closed due to vehicle in house in Scarborough

Roads are closed on a portion of Bellamy Road North in Scarborough after a vehicle went into a house on Sunday evening. Police responded to reports at approximately 5:30 p.m. of a vehicle that had driven...

35m ago

Nick Taylor wins Phoenix Open on second playoff hole
Nick Taylor wins Phoenix Open on second playoff hole

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., made an 11-foot birdie putt to beat Charley Hoffman on the second hole of a playoff after birdieing three of the last four holes in regulation...

1h ago

Manitoba RCMP say three children and two women dead, man in custody
Manitoba RCMP say three children and two women dead, man in custody

WINNIPEG — Police extended condolences to residents of a small Manitoba town on Sunday as they launched a probe to determine how three children died after being pulled from a burning vehicle and two...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:15
Any potential for snow?
Any potential for snow?

After warm temperatures this week in the GTA, cooler temperatures are returning with potential for few flurries.

2:00
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack

A woman is suffering from life altering but non life threatening injuries after a vicious dog attack at a bus stop in Etobicoke on Wednesday night. Reporter Jazan Grewal has the details.
3:11
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from former Raptor Fred VanVleet ahead of his first game in the city since signing with the Houston Rockets.

2:37
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue

While many might associated Danforth Avenue with Greektown, there are other cultural districts on the vital east-end Toronto corridor. One area that continues to thrive is Little Ethiopia. Nick Westoll has more.
2:55
Business Report: Are we eating less junk food?
Business Report: Are we eating less junk food?

Snacking and travel habits appear to be shifting. Meanwhile Prime Justin Trudeau calls the cuts by Bell Media a "garbage decision". Ari Rabinovitch has the day's top business stories.
More Videos