UK’s King Charles III sends message of thanks for support after revealing he has cancer

FILE = Britain's King Charles III leaves The London Clinic in central London, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. King Charles III was in hospital to receive treatment for an enlarged prostate. Britain's prime minister says King Charles III’s cancer was caught early and the whole country is hoping for a speedy recovery. The remarks came as the monarch’s son Prince Harry reportedly flew from the U.S. to visit his father. Buckingham Palace announced Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 evening that the king has begun outpatient treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted February 11, 2024 5:09 am.

Last Updated February 11, 2024 5:12 am.

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has expressed his thanks for the messages of support he has received since he revealed last week that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

In a statement issued late Saturday, the monarch said that such thoughts are “the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

“It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world,” he said in a statement.

“My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

The British monarch has been recuperating at his Sandringham estate in eastern England following his first treatment for an unspecified type of cancer. Buckingham Palace announced the diagnosis on Monday.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 injured, vehicle on fire due to collision in Scarborough
3 injured, vehicle on fire due to collision in Scarborough

Three people have been injured due to a collision where one vehicle reportedly caught on fire on Saturday evening in Scarborough. Police were called to the area of Morningside and McLevin Avenues just...

8h ago

1 in custody after driving into multiple parked cars in Scarborough
1 in custody after driving into multiple parked cars in Scarborough

A woman is in custody after striking multiple parked vehicles with her car in Scarborough on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police responded to multiple reports in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and...

11h ago

Police seek help in identifying suspect from indecent act in Oakville
Police seek help in identifying suspect from indecent act in Oakville

Halton police's Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect responsible for exposing himself to two female teenagers in Oakville. On Friday,...

6h ago

Thorncliffe restaurant destroyed in early morning 2-alarm fire
Thorncliffe restaurant destroyed in early morning 2-alarm fire

A restaurant suffered extensive damage after a two-alarm fire in Thorncliffe Saturday morning. Toronto fire crews were met with heavy flames and smoke coming from Watan Pizza & Grill on Overlea...

18h ago

Top Stories

3 injured, vehicle on fire due to collision in Scarborough
3 injured, vehicle on fire due to collision in Scarborough

Three people have been injured due to a collision where one vehicle reportedly caught on fire on Saturday evening in Scarborough. Police were called to the area of Morningside and McLevin Avenues just...

8h ago

1 in custody after driving into multiple parked cars in Scarborough
1 in custody after driving into multiple parked cars in Scarborough

A woman is in custody after striking multiple parked vehicles with her car in Scarborough on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police responded to multiple reports in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and...

11h ago

Police seek help in identifying suspect from indecent act in Oakville
Police seek help in identifying suspect from indecent act in Oakville

Halton police's Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect responsible for exposing himself to two female teenagers in Oakville. On Friday,...

6h ago

Thorncliffe restaurant destroyed in early morning 2-alarm fire
Thorncliffe restaurant destroyed in early morning 2-alarm fire

A restaurant suffered extensive damage after a two-alarm fire in Thorncliffe Saturday morning. Toronto fire crews were met with heavy flames and smoke coming from Watan Pizza & Grill on Overlea...

18h ago

Most Watched Today

2:00
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack

A woman is suffering from life altering but non life threatening injuries after a vicious dog attack at a bus stop in Etobicoke on Wednesday night. Reporter Jazan Grewal has the details.
3:11
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from former Raptor Fred VanVleet ahead of his first game in the city since signing with the Houston Rockets.

2:37
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue

While many might associated Danforth Avenue with Greektown, there are other cultural districts on the vital east-end Toronto corridor. One area that continues to thrive is Little Ethiopia. Nick Westoll has more.
2:55
Business Report: Are we eating less junk food?
Business Report: Are we eating less junk food?

Snacking and travel habits appear to be shifting. Meanwhile Prime Justin Trudeau calls the cuts by Bell Media a "garbage decision". Ari Rabinovitch has the day's top business stories.
0:57
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test

A driver in York Region was pulled over by the police for allegedly going 80 kilometres an hour over the speed limit. The car - which was owned by the drivers father, was impounded and licence suspended. Kyle Hocking reports.

More Videos