Vancouver celebrates 50th Chinatown Spring Festival Parade for Lunar New Year

VANCOUVER — The 50th Anniversary of the Chinatown Spring Festival Parade is taking place in Vancouver’s historic Chinatown neighbourhood today.

The City says the 1.3 kilometre route will start at the Millennium Gate on Pender Street at 11 a.m.

It says attendees are encouraged to walk throughout the neighbourhood and visit the newly refurbished Millennium Gate and neon dragon signs.

British Columbia Premier David Eby issued a statement saying he plans to attend the celebration.

He says Lunar New Year is a “reminder of the incredible contributions Asian Canadians make” to the province, and the parade also celebrates the role of the historic Vancouver neighbourhood.

Eby says that is why the government pledged $2.2 million in provincial funds last May to reshape and revitalize Chinatown and why the province helped create Canada’s first Chinese Canadian museum, which opened last year.

He says the province is also introducing new anti-racism legislation this year that aims to “address the gaps and barriers in government services and providing supports for those affected by racism.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press