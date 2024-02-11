Roads closed due to vehicle in house in Scarborough

A vehicle drove into the side of a house in Scarborough on February 11, 2024. (Nick Westoll/CITYNEWS)
A vehicle drove into the side of a house in Scarborough on February 11, 2024. (Nick Westoll/CITYNEWS)

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted February 11, 2024 9:50 pm.

Last Updated February 11, 2024 9:51 pm.

Roads are closed on a portion of Bellamy Road North in Scarborough after a vehicle went into a house on Sunday evening.

Police responded to reports at approximately 5:30 p.m. of a vehicle that had driven into a house in the Bellamy Road North and Cedar Brae Boulevard area.

The driver remained on scene and the injuries remain unknown.

Bellamy is closed both ways south of Lawrence, from Burnview Crescent to Banmoor Boulevard. All northbound and southbound lanes are blocked due to a collision.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

President Biden says Israel shouldn't press into Rafah without 'credible' plan to protect civilians
President Biden says Israel shouldn't press into Rafah without 'credible' plan to protect civilians

Israel should not conduct a military operation in the densely populated Gaza border town of Rafah without a “credible and executable” plan to protect civilians, U.S. President Joe Biden told Prime...

8h ago

Nick Taylor wins Phoenix Open on second playoff hole
Nick Taylor wins Phoenix Open on second playoff hole

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., made an 11-foot birdie putt to beat Charley Hoffman on the second hole of a playoff after birdieing three of the last four holes in regulation...

1h ago

Manitoba RCMP say three children and two women dead, man in custody
Manitoba RCMP say three children and two women dead, man in custody

WINNIPEG — Police extended condolences to residents of a small Manitoba town on Sunday as they launched a probe to determine how three children died after being pulled from a burning vehicle and two...

1h ago

1 person suffers serious injuries from fire in Sherbourne and Shuter area
1 person suffers serious injuries from fire in Sherbourne and Shuter area

One person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a fire in the Sherbourne and Shuter Streets area on Sunday night. Toronto Fire responded to reports at approximately 5:41...

3h ago

Top Stories

President Biden says Israel shouldn't press into Rafah without 'credible' plan to protect civilians
President Biden says Israel shouldn't press into Rafah without 'credible' plan to protect civilians

Israel should not conduct a military operation in the densely populated Gaza border town of Rafah without a “credible and executable” plan to protect civilians, U.S. President Joe Biden told Prime...

8h ago

Nick Taylor wins Phoenix Open on second playoff hole
Nick Taylor wins Phoenix Open on second playoff hole

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., made an 11-foot birdie putt to beat Charley Hoffman on the second hole of a playoff after birdieing three of the last four holes in regulation...

1h ago

Manitoba RCMP say three children and two women dead, man in custody
Manitoba RCMP say three children and two women dead, man in custody

WINNIPEG — Police extended condolences to residents of a small Manitoba town on Sunday as they launched a probe to determine how three children died after being pulled from a burning vehicle and two...

1h ago

1 person suffers serious injuries from fire in Sherbourne and Shuter area
1 person suffers serious injuries from fire in Sherbourne and Shuter area

One person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a fire in the Sherbourne and Shuter Streets area on Sunday night. Toronto Fire responded to reports at approximately 5:41...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:15
Any potential for snow?
Any potential for snow?

After warm temperatures this week in the GTA, cooler temperatures are returning with potential for few flurries.

2:00
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack

A woman is suffering from life altering but non life threatening injuries after a vicious dog attack at a bus stop in Etobicoke on Wednesday night. Reporter Jazan Grewal has the details.
3:11
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from former Raptor Fred VanVleet ahead of his first game in the city since signing with the Houston Rockets.

2:37
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue

While many might associated Danforth Avenue with Greektown, there are other cultural districts on the vital east-end Toronto corridor. One area that continues to thrive is Little Ethiopia. Nick Westoll has more.
2:55
Business Report: Are we eating less junk food?
Business Report: Are we eating less junk food?

Snacking and travel habits appear to be shifting. Meanwhile Prime Justin Trudeau calls the cuts by Bell Media a "garbage decision". Ari Rabinovitch has the day's top business stories.
More Videos