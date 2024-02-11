Roads closed due to vehicle in house in Scarborough

Roads are closed on a portion of Bellamy Road North in Scarborough after a vehicle went into a house on Sunday evening.

Police responded to reports at approximately 5:30 p.m. of a vehicle that had driven into a house in the Bellamy Road North and Cedar Brae Boulevard area.

The driver remained on scene and the injuries remain unknown.

Bellamy is closed both ways south of Lawrence, from Burnview Crescent to Banmoor Boulevard. All northbound and southbound lanes are blocked due to a collision.