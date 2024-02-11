Venezuelan government has arrested a rights activist on vague conspiracy charges

By The Associated Press

Posted February 11, 2024 7:25 pm.

Last Updated February 11, 2024 7:42 pm.

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The administration of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has arrested human rights activist Rocio San Miguel, the government confirmed Sunday.

Tarek William Saab, Venezuela’s attorney general, wrote in his social media accounts that San Miguel had been arrested on charges of conspiracy against Maduro, but did not offer any details of the supposed case against her.

San Miguel, 57, is a lawyer and rights activist who has specialized in studying Venezuela’s shadowy, often corrupt armed forces.

Saab claimed San Miguel had been linked to a plot to kill Maduro or other officials and attack the armed forces.

San Miguel was arrested Friday at an airport in Caracas, and rights activists say they do not know where she was taken.

“We do not know where she is now,” said Gonzalo Himob, a leader of the rights and civic group Foro Penal, which estimates the Maduro regime is holding 261 political prisoners.

In December, Saab ordered the arrest of a dozen opposition members, including former National Assembly leader Juan Guaidó and three campaign staffers of presidential candidate Maria Corina Machado.

In January, the U.S. government pulled back part of the sanctions relief it granted Venezuela last year after the South American country’s highest court blocked the presidential candidacy of an opposition leader.

The prospect of a free presidential election was dealt a heavy blow that month when the country’s highest court upheld a ban on the candidacy of María Corina Machado, a longtime government foe and winner of the primary held by the U.S.-backed opposition faction.

The Department of the Treasury gave companies transacting with Venezuela’s state-owned mining company until Feb. 13 to wind down operations. The department had allowed transactions with the mining company in October after President Nicolás Maduro’s government agreed to level the playing field ahead of this year’s presidential election.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

President Biden says Israel shouldn't press into Rafah without 'credible' plan to protect civilians
President Biden says Israel shouldn't press into Rafah without 'credible' plan to protect civilians

Israel should not conduct a military operation in the densely populated Gaza border town of Rafah without a “credible and executable” plan to protect civilians, U.S. President Joe Biden told Prime...

6h ago

Nick Taylor wins Phoenix Open on second playoff hole
Nick Taylor wins Phoenix Open on second playoff hole

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., made an 11-foot birdie putt to beat Charley Hoffman on the second hole of a playoff after birdieing three of the last four holes in regulation...

19m ago

Manitoba RCMP say three children and two women dead, man in custody
Manitoba RCMP say three children and two women dead, man in custody

WINNIPEG — Police extended condolences to residents of a small Manitoba town on Sunday as they launched a probe to determine how three children died after being pulled from a burning vehicle and two...

14m ago

1 person suffers serious injuries from fire in Sherbourne and Shuter area
1 person suffers serious injuries from fire in Sherbourne and Shuter area

One person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a fire in the Sherbourne and Shuter Streets area on Sunday night. Toronto Fire responded to reports at approximately 5:41...

1h ago

Top Stories

President Biden says Israel shouldn't press into Rafah without 'credible' plan to protect civilians
President Biden says Israel shouldn't press into Rafah without 'credible' plan to protect civilians

Israel should not conduct a military operation in the densely populated Gaza border town of Rafah without a “credible and executable” plan to protect civilians, U.S. President Joe Biden told Prime...

6h ago

Nick Taylor wins Phoenix Open on second playoff hole
Nick Taylor wins Phoenix Open on second playoff hole

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., made an 11-foot birdie putt to beat Charley Hoffman on the second hole of a playoff after birdieing three of the last four holes in regulation...

19m ago

Manitoba RCMP say three children and two women dead, man in custody
Manitoba RCMP say three children and two women dead, man in custody

WINNIPEG — Police extended condolences to residents of a small Manitoba town on Sunday as they launched a probe to determine how three children died after being pulled from a burning vehicle and two...

14m ago

1 person suffers serious injuries from fire in Sherbourne and Shuter area
1 person suffers serious injuries from fire in Sherbourne and Shuter area

One person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a fire in the Sherbourne and Shuter Streets area on Sunday night. Toronto Fire responded to reports at approximately 5:41...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:15
Any potential for snow?
Any potential for snow?

After warm temperatures this week in the GTA, cooler temperatures are returning with potential for few flurries.

2:27
Incidents on Lake Simcoe prompt warning
Incidents on Lake Simcoe prompt warning

After a series of incidents involving thin ice on Lake Simcoe local police are urging outdoor enthusiasts to use care and seek local knowledge. David Zura reports.
2:00
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack

A woman is suffering from life altering but non life threatening injuries after a vicious dog attack at a bus stop in Etobicoke on Wednesday night. Reporter Jazan Grewal has the details.
3:11
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from former Raptor Fred VanVleet ahead of his first game in the city since signing with the Houston Rockets.

2:37
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue

While many might associated Danforth Avenue with Greektown, there are other cultural districts on the vital east-end Toronto corridor. One area that continues to thrive is Little Ethiopia. Nick Westoll has more.
More Videos