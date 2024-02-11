Warm weather forces Quebec winter carnival to shut ice palace on event’s final day

<div>Mild weather has for Carnaval de Québec to close one of its signature venues on the last day of the 18-day event. Some of the 50 teams take the start of the Quebec Winter Carnival ice canoe race across the St-Lawrence River in Quebec City, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Karoline Boucher</div>

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 11, 2024 11:58 am.

Last Updated February 11, 2024 12:12 pm.

QUEBEC — Unseasonably mild weather has forced the Carnaval de Québec to close one of its signature venues on the last day of the event.

Officials say they closed Bonhomme’s Palace on the advice of experts due to above-freezing temperatures in Quebec City .

In honour of the Carnival’s 70th anniversary this year, officials built a nine-room ice palace named for the event’s famous mascot that, for the first time, included a second storey.

Organizers say festival goers will only be able to see the palace from the outside on the final day.

It’s not the first time comparatively balmy temperatures have caused problems for this year’s Carnival organizers. 

The ice dome at the event’s sculpture garden also had to be closed on Thursday due to safety concerns as temperatures lingered above the freezing mark.

This year marks the 70th edition of the carnival.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 20240211110216-65c8f37cb0f9983b4f58f9dajpeg.jpg, Caption:

Mild weather has for Carnaval de Québec to close one of its signature venues on the last day of the 18-day event. Some of the 50 teams take the start of the Quebec Winter Carnival ice canoe race across the St-Lawrence River in Quebec City, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Karoline Boucher

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Egypt threatens to suspend key peace treaty if Israel pushes into Gaza border town, officials say
Egypt threatens to suspend key peace treaty if Israel pushes into Gaza border town, officials say

Egypt is threatening to suspend its peace treaty with Israel if Israeli troops are sent into the densely populated Gaza border town of Rafah, where it fears fighting could force the closure of the besieged...

42m ago

Hamilton police search for suspect in death of man in Stoney Creek
Hamilton police search for suspect in death of man in Stoney Creek

Hamilton police are searching for one suspect in connection with the death of a 56-year-old man in Stoney Creek. Investigators were called to a home near the intersection of Trafalgar Drive and Mud...

5h ago

Maple Leafs waiting on possible Morgan Reilly suspension after game misconduct for late cross-check
Maple Leafs waiting on possible Morgan Reilly suspension after game misconduct for late cross-check

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly received a five-minute major and game misconduct for his actions in the final seconds of Saturday's game against the Ottawa Senators. After Senators forward...

1h ago

King Charles III attends church for first time since revealing he has cancer
King Charles III attends church for first time since revealing he has cancer

 King Charles III attended Sunday services for the first time since his cancer diagnosis, offering a cheerful wave as he walked out of the parish church that has regularly served as a place of worship...

1h ago

Top Stories

Egypt threatens to suspend key peace treaty if Israel pushes into Gaza border town, officials say
Egypt threatens to suspend key peace treaty if Israel pushes into Gaza border town, officials say

Egypt is threatening to suspend its peace treaty with Israel if Israeli troops are sent into the densely populated Gaza border town of Rafah, where it fears fighting could force the closure of the besieged...

42m ago

Hamilton police search for suspect in death of man in Stoney Creek
Hamilton police search for suspect in death of man in Stoney Creek

Hamilton police are searching for one suspect in connection with the death of a 56-year-old man in Stoney Creek. Investigators were called to a home near the intersection of Trafalgar Drive and Mud...

5h ago

Maple Leafs waiting on possible Morgan Reilly suspension after game misconduct for late cross-check
Maple Leafs waiting on possible Morgan Reilly suspension after game misconduct for late cross-check

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly received a five-minute major and game misconduct for his actions in the final seconds of Saturday's game against the Ottawa Senators. After Senators forward...

1h ago

King Charles III attends church for first time since revealing he has cancer
King Charles III attends church for first time since revealing he has cancer

 King Charles III attended Sunday services for the first time since his cancer diagnosis, offering a cheerful wave as he walked out of the parish church that has regularly served as a place of worship...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:00
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack

A woman is suffering from life altering but non life threatening injuries after a vicious dog attack at a bus stop in Etobicoke on Wednesday night. Reporter Jazan Grewal has the details.
3:11
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from former Raptor Fred VanVleet ahead of his first game in the city since signing with the Houston Rockets.

2:37
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue

While many might associated Danforth Avenue with Greektown, there are other cultural districts on the vital east-end Toronto corridor. One area that continues to thrive is Little Ethiopia. Nick Westoll has more.
2:55
Business Report: Are we eating less junk food?
Business Report: Are we eating less junk food?

Snacking and travel habits appear to be shifting. Meanwhile Prime Justin Trudeau calls the cuts by Bell Media a "garbage decision". Ari Rabinovitch has the day's top business stories.
0:57
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test
Driver caught allegedly speeding 10 minutes after taking 'G' test

A driver in York Region was pulled over by the police for allegedly going 80 kilometres an hour over the speed limit. The car - which was owned by the drivers father, was impounded and licence suspended. Kyle Hocking reports.

More Videos