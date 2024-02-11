White House national security spokesman John Kirby gets expanded role in Biden administration

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Colleen Long, The Associated Press

Posted February 11, 2024 6:21 pm.

Last Updated February 11, 2024 7:12 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Kirby, President Joe Biden’s national security spokesman, is getting an expanded role at the White House, according to a U.S. official.

Kirby will have a new title, White House national security communications adviser, and will be named an assistant to the president, the official said Sunday. The official was not authorized to speak about an appointment that has not been publicly announced and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Details of the expanded role were first reported by Reuters.

Kirby came to the White House in 2022 as the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, not long after Karine Jean-Pierre was named White House press secretary, after the departure of former press secretary Jen Psaki. Previously, the NSC didn’t have anyone in such a role.

He will run a separate team from the national security press team that will coordinate information across agencies, the official said.

Kirby is a retired U.S. Navy admiral and has been valued in the administration for publicly navigating thorny foreign policy questions with ease. He has also served as the top spokesman at the Pentagon and the State Department during the Obama administration. Under Biden, Kirby has been a regular fixture in the White House press briefing room. His presence in briefings will continue.

Colleen Long, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

President Biden says Israel shouldn't press into Rafah without 'credible' plan to protect civilians
President Biden says Israel shouldn't press into Rafah without 'credible' plan to protect civilians

Israel should not conduct a military operation in the densely populated Gaza border town of Rafah without a “credible and executable” plan to protect civilians, U.S. President Joe Biden told Prime...

4h ago

Manitoba RCMP say three children and two women dead, man in custody
Manitoba RCMP say three children and two women dead, man in custody

WINNIPEG — RCMP say they are investigating the suspicious deaths of three children and two women in southern Manitoba. Insp. Tim Arseneault says a 29-year-old man is in custody and it's believed he knew...

1h ago

1 person suffers serious injuries from fire in Sherbourne and Shuter area
1 person suffers serious injuries from fire in Sherbourne and Shuter area

One person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a fire in the Sherbourne and Shuter Streets area on Sunday night. Toronto Fire responded to reports at approximately 5:41...

16m ago

Hamilton police search for man, 22, in death of father in Stoney Creek
Hamilton police search for man, 22, in death of father in Stoney Creek

Hamilton police are searching for a 22-year-old man in connection with the death of a 56-year-old man in Stoney Creek. Investigators were called to a home near the intersection of Trafalgar Drive and...

3h ago

Top Stories

President Biden says Israel shouldn't press into Rafah without 'credible' plan to protect civilians
President Biden says Israel shouldn't press into Rafah without 'credible' plan to protect civilians

Israel should not conduct a military operation in the densely populated Gaza border town of Rafah without a “credible and executable” plan to protect civilians, U.S. President Joe Biden told Prime...

4h ago

Manitoba RCMP say three children and two women dead, man in custody
Manitoba RCMP say three children and two women dead, man in custody

WINNIPEG — RCMP say they are investigating the suspicious deaths of three children and two women in southern Manitoba. Insp. Tim Arseneault says a 29-year-old man is in custody and it's believed he knew...

1h ago

1 person suffers serious injuries from fire in Sherbourne and Shuter area
1 person suffers serious injuries from fire in Sherbourne and Shuter area

One person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a fire in the Sherbourne and Shuter Streets area on Sunday night. Toronto Fire responded to reports at approximately 5:41...

16m ago

Hamilton police search for man, 22, in death of father in Stoney Creek
Hamilton police search for man, 22, in death of father in Stoney Creek

Hamilton police are searching for a 22-year-old man in connection with the death of a 56-year-old man in Stoney Creek. Investigators were called to a home near the intersection of Trafalgar Drive and...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:15
Any potential for snow?
Any potential for snow?

After warm temperatures this week in the GTA, cooler temperatures are returning with potential for few flurries.

2:27
Incidents on Lake Simcoe prompt warning
Incidents on Lake Simcoe prompt warning

After a series of incidents involving thin ice on Lake Simcoe local police are urging outdoor enthusiasts to use care and seek local knowledge. David Zura reports.
2:00
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack

A woman is suffering from life altering but non life threatening injuries after a vicious dog attack at a bus stop in Etobicoke on Wednesday night. Reporter Jazan Grewal has the details.
3:11
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from former Raptor Fred VanVleet ahead of his first game in the city since signing with the Houston Rockets.

2:37
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue

While many might associated Danforth Avenue with Greektown, there are other cultural districts on the vital east-end Toronto corridor. One area that continues to thrive is Little Ethiopia. Nick Westoll has more.
More Videos