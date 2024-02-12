Avalanches kill skier, snowmobiler in Rockies as dangerous snow conditions persist across the West

By The Associated Press

Posted February 12, 2024 4:55 pm.

Last Updated February 12, 2024 4:56 pm.

CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. (AP) — A backcountry skier and a snowmobiler were killed in separate avalanches in the Rocky Mountains as dangerous snow conditions persist across much of the West.

The skier was buried Sunday in an area locally known as “The Playground” near Crested Butte in southwest Colorado, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, which keeps track of avalanche deaths across the country. His partners dug him out of the avalanche debris, but he died of his injuries. No other information was released.

In southern Wyoming, two snowmobilers were riding west of Battle Pass in the Sierra Madre range on Friday when they were caught in a slide. One of the snowmobilers rode out of the moving debris and turned to see that the other rider was partially buried with his feet in the air and his head below the surface of the snow. The first snowmobiler dug his partner out and performed CPR, but the buried snowmobiler did not survive.

Experts say scant snowfall across much of the U.S. West early in the season created an unstable layer at the bottom of the snowpack, and dangerous conditions are expected to persist for months.

At least seven people have died in avalanches in the country this winter, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. Avalanches kill about 30 people a year on average in the U.S.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Whitby couple charged in Home Depot fraud case
Whitby couple charged in Home Depot fraud case

A husband and wife from Whitby are facing 28 charges in an alleged fraud scheme targeting Home Depots in Durham Region, police said. On Jan. 1, 2024, authorities were notified of two suspects targeting...

6h ago

Lane closures coming to Toronto's Gardiner Expressway for next 3 years
Lane closures coming to Toronto's Gardiner Expressway for next 3 years

The drive into and out of downtown Toronto along the Gardiner Expressway is about to get a whole lot tougher. CityNews has confirmed that the City of Toronto's Gardiner Expressway Strategic Rehabilitation...

3h ago

Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto
Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto

Drivers will soon no longer be able to park free of charge on Toronto streets during statutory holidays. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced that as of Feb. 19, 2024, officers will begin enforcing...

27m ago

Police make arrest in series of sex assaults in Yonge-Eglinton area
Police make arrest in series of sex assaults in Yonge-Eglinton area

Toronto police have arrested a suspect in a series of sexual assaults that took place in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue West area over the span of several weeks. Investigators says the incidents...

36m ago

Top Stories

Whitby couple charged in Home Depot fraud case
Whitby couple charged in Home Depot fraud case

A husband and wife from Whitby are facing 28 charges in an alleged fraud scheme targeting Home Depots in Durham Region, police said. On Jan. 1, 2024, authorities were notified of two suspects targeting...

6h ago

Lane closures coming to Toronto's Gardiner Expressway for next 3 years
Lane closures coming to Toronto's Gardiner Expressway for next 3 years

The drive into and out of downtown Toronto along the Gardiner Expressway is about to get a whole lot tougher. CityNews has confirmed that the City of Toronto's Gardiner Expressway Strategic Rehabilitation...

3h ago

Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto
Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto

Drivers will soon no longer be able to park free of charge on Toronto streets during statutory holidays. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced that as of Feb. 19, 2024, officers will begin enforcing...

27m ago

Police make arrest in series of sex assaults in Yonge-Eglinton area
Police make arrest in series of sex assaults in Yonge-Eglinton area

Toronto police have arrested a suspect in a series of sexual assaults that took place in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue West area over the span of several weeks. Investigators says the incidents...

36m ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets

The City of Toronto is moving forward with a new system for disputing automatic traffic tickets. The process will no longer go to court but instead be similar to resolving parking tickets. David Zura explains.

23h ago

2:38
Hockey legend Mark Messier featured in Super Bowl ad
Hockey legend Mark Messier featured in Super Bowl ad

Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier couldn’t eat just one. The six-time Stanley Cup champion spoke to CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn about reprising his iconic role in a Lay’s commercial for the Super Bowl.

3h ago

2:37
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue

While many might associated Danforth Avenue with Greektown, there are other cultural districts on the vital east-end Toronto corridor. One area that continues to thrive is Little Ethiopia. Nick Westoll has more.
2:26
Ontario's Hearing Instrument Specialists uncertain about future in hearing care system
Ontario's Hearing Instrument Specialists uncertain about future in hearing care system

The province has pressed pause on proposed changes to the way hearing aids are dispensed under the Assistive Devices Program, but hearing instrument specialists say there's still uncertainty about their future in hearing care. Dilshad Burman reports.
2:45
Changes proposed to provincial hearing aid grant program raise alarm
Changes proposed to provincial hearing aid grant program raise alarm

Proposed changes to the way hearing aids are dispensed under the province’s Assistive Devices Program are raising concerns among Ontario’s Hearing Instrument Specialists. Dilshad Burman with how they feel it will impact Ontarians.
More Videos