Baby girl OK after being placed in ‘safe haven’ box at Missouri fire station

By Jim Salter, The Associated Press

Posted February 12, 2024 4:20 pm.

Last Updated February 12, 2024 4:27 pm.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A baby girl is doing well and will be put up for adoption after being surrendered at a “Safe Haven Baby Box” at a Missouri fire house, the fire chief said Monday.

The infant was dropped off Thursday at a Mehlville Fire District station in St. Louis County. The district installed the box in August. It was the first of its kind since passage of a Missouri law in 2021 allowing babies to be surrendered in a safe haven box — a secured incubator — if a parent is unable to care for the child.

Chief Brian Hendricks said the child was several hours old. After examination at the hospital, she was placed in state custody. It’s unclear when she’ll be adopted.

Hendricks, at a news conference, acknowledged the difficult decision the mother faced in dropping off the newborn.

“To that mother, I would like to say that we loved that baby and cared for that baby the minute we laid eyes on her and the minute we opened up that door,” Hendricks said.

He described the child’s condition as “perfect.”

“She is just as healthy as could be.”

State Rep. Jim Murphy, a Republican from St. Louis County who sponsored the 2021 bill, said he was moved to tears as he phoned Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher and told him about the successful use of the box.

“I told him, ‘If we do nothing else, today we did something important. We saved a life,’” Murphy said.

Missouri law allows a Missouri parent to surrender a newborn up to 45 days old without prosecution, as long as it is done safely. The baby box law was meant to provide a convenient way to do it.

The box includes a nursery bed with heating and air conditioning. It is accessible through a small door on the exterior of a fire station or hospital. An alarm informs 911 that a baby has been placed in the box. The exterior door locks from the outside; personnel on the inside open an interior door to retrieve the infant.

Monica Kelsey, a former military member and firefighter whose birth mother abandoned her two hours after birth in 1973, launched Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Indiana in 2016. Boxes have opened in 15 states; about half of the 202 boxes are in Indiana.

The box at the Mehlville station is the only one in Missouri, but Hendricks said a second Mehlville station will add one by 2025. He said other Missouri districts are looking to add them as well.

Kelsey said 42 infants have been safely placed in boxes, and 147 others have been handed off to personnel at sites with boxes, since her organization began. She said that whenever it happens, her emotions are “a double-edged sword.”

“On the one hand a child is saved,” Kelsey said. “But on the other, you have a parent who is having the worst day of her life.”

Kelsey hopes to track down the Missouri mother — and thank her.

“She could have dumped her child in the trash or dumpster. But she didn’t. She chose something better. Basically she said, ‘I want what’s best for my child an it’s not me.’ And that’s heroic,” Kelsey said.

Jim Salter, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Whitby couple charged in Home Depot fraud case
Whitby couple charged in Home Depot fraud case

A husband and wife from Whitby are facing 28 charges in an alleged fraud scheme targeting Home Depots in Durham Region, police said. On Jan. 1, 2024, authorities were notified of two suspects targeting...

4h ago

Lane closures coming to Toronto's Gardiner Expressway for next 3 years
Lane closures coming to Toronto's Gardiner Expressway for next 3 years

The drive into and out of downtown Toronto along the Gardiner Expressway is about to get a whole lot tougher. CityNews has confirmed that the City of Toronto's Gardiner Expressway Strategic Rehabilitation...

2h ago

Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto
Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto

Drivers will soon no longer be able to park free of charge on Toronto streets during statutory holidays. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced that as of Feb. 19, 2024, officers will begin enforcing...

17m ago

Ford government loses appeal as court rules wage restraint law Bill 124 is unconstitutional
Ford government loses appeal as court rules wage restraint law Bill 124 is unconstitutional

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's law that imposed wage restraint on public sector workers violated their collective bargaining rights and is unconstitutional, the province's Appeal Court ruled Monday. The...

updated

2h ago

Top Stories

Whitby couple charged in Home Depot fraud case
Whitby couple charged in Home Depot fraud case

A husband and wife from Whitby are facing 28 charges in an alleged fraud scheme targeting Home Depots in Durham Region, police said. On Jan. 1, 2024, authorities were notified of two suspects targeting...

4h ago

Lane closures coming to Toronto's Gardiner Expressway for next 3 years
Lane closures coming to Toronto's Gardiner Expressway for next 3 years

The drive into and out of downtown Toronto along the Gardiner Expressway is about to get a whole lot tougher. CityNews has confirmed that the City of Toronto's Gardiner Expressway Strategic Rehabilitation...

2h ago

Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto
Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto

Drivers will soon no longer be able to park free of charge on Toronto streets during statutory holidays. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced that as of Feb. 19, 2024, officers will begin enforcing...

17m ago

Ford government loses appeal as court rules wage restraint law Bill 124 is unconstitutional
Ford government loses appeal as court rules wage restraint law Bill 124 is unconstitutional

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's law that imposed wage restraint on public sector workers violated their collective bargaining rights and is unconstitutional, the province's Appeal Court ruled Monday. The...

updated

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets

The City of Toronto is moving forward with a new system for disputing automatic traffic tickets. The process will no longer go to court but instead be similar to resolving parking tickets. David Zura explains.

21h ago

2:38
Hockey legend Mark Messier featured in Super Bowl ad
Hockey legend Mark Messier featured in Super Bowl ad

Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier couldn’t eat just one. The six-time Stanley Cup champion spoke to CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn about reprising his iconic role in a Lay’s commercial for the Super Bowl.

2h ago

3:15
Any potential for snow?
Any potential for snow?

After warm temperatures this week in the GTA, cooler temperatures are returning with potential for few flurries.

3:11
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from former Raptor Fred VanVleet ahead of his first game in the city since signing with the Houston Rockets.

2:37
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue

While many might associated Danforth Avenue with Greektown, there are other cultural districts on the vital east-end Toronto corridor. One area that continues to thrive is Little Ethiopia. Nick Westoll has more.
More Videos