Court documents identify Houston megachurch shooter and say AR-style rifle was used in attack

In this screen grab taken from video provided by KTRK-TV ABC13, pastor Joel Osteen speaks to the media after a shooting at Lakewood Church, in Houston, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (KTRK-TV ABC13 via AP)

By Juan Lozano, Acacia Coronado And Jim Vertuno, The Associated Press

Posted February 12, 2024 12:36 pm.

Last Updated February 12, 2024 12:56 pm.

HOUSTON (AP) — The shooter who opened fire at Texas megachurch before they were killed by security officers was carrying an AR-style rifle, according to search warrant documents released by a prosecutor’s office on Monday.

The shooter was identified as 36-year-old Genesse Ivonne Moreno in an affidavit seeking a search warrant for a home in Conroe, about 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) north of Houston. The warrant was released by the Montgomery County district attorney’s office.

A motive for the attack at celebrity pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church that sent worshippers rushing for safety in between busy services on Sunday remains unclear.

The search warrant affidavit requested FBI assistance in retrieving any data from electronic devices found in the home.

Authorities have said a 5-year-old boy who entered the church with the shooter, and a man in his 50s, were injured in the shooting. Authorities said the boy was in critical condition.

___

This story corrects the spelling of Genesse Ivonne Moreno’s middle name. Her middle name is spelled Ivonne, not Ivonna.

Juan Lozano, Acacia Coronado And Jim Vertuno, The Associated Press









Ford government loses appeal as court rules wage restraint law Bill 124 is unconstitutional
Ford government loses appeal as court rules wage restraint law Bill 124 is unconstitutional

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's law that imposed wage restraint on public sector workers violated their collective bargaining rights and is unconstitutional, the province's Appeal Court ruled Monday.

updated

1h ago

Man in 40s dies in hospital after stabbing near Toronto's waterfront
Man in 40s dies in hospital after stabbing near Toronto's waterfront

A man has died of his injuries and a homicide investigation is underway after a stabbing near Toronto's waterfront last month.

3h ago

Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto
Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto

Drivers will soon no longer be able to park free of charge on Toronto streets during statutory holidays.

2h ago

Man wanted in father's murder considered armed and dangerous: Hamilton police
Man wanted in father's murder considered armed and dangerous: Hamilton police

A 22-year-old man allegedly behind the murder of his father in Stoney Creek, Ont., is wanted and considered armed and dangerous, Hamilton police said.

2h ago

