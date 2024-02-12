Diamondback Energy to buy Endeavor in $26 billion deal to create a Permian drilling giant

By The Associated Press

Posted February 12, 2024 6:38 am.

Last Updated February 12, 2024 6:42 am.

Diamondback Energy will buy rival Endeavor Energy Resources in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $26 billion to create a drilling giant in the Southwest United States.

The transaction includes approximately 117.3 million shares of Diamondback common stock and $8 billion in cash.

Shareholders of Diamondback Energy Inc. are expected to own about 60.5% of the combined company, while Endeavor’s equity holders are anticipated to own approximately 39.5%.

It will be based in Midland, Texas.

The boards of both companies approved the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mahomes rallies Chiefs to second straight Super Bowl over 49ers in overtime
Mahomes rallies Chiefs to second straight Super Bowl over 49ers in overtime

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champs, after an OT win against the San Francisco 49ers.

1h ago

Car crashes into house in Scarborough leaving driver with serious injuries
Car crashes into house in Scarborough leaving driver with serious injuries

A driver has serious injuries and a home is badly damaged after a car crashed into a house in Scarborough on Sunday evening. Police responded to reports at approximately 5:30 p.m. of a vehicle that...

2h ago

TTC workers vote in favour of strike action if no reasonable proposal on table
TTC workers vote in favour of strike action if no reasonable proposal on table

Electrical workers at the Toronto Transit Commission have voted 99.3 per cent in favour of strike action on Thursday, saying they will walk off the job if the TTC does not return to the bargaining table...

9h ago

Israeli forces rescue 2 hostages in dramatic Gaza raid that killed at least 67 Palestinians
Israeli forces rescue 2 hostages in dramatic Gaza raid that killed at least 67 Palestinians

Israeli forces rescued two hostages early Monday, storming a heavily guarded apartment in the Gaza Strip and extracting the captives under fire in a dramatic raid that was a small but symbolically significant...

1h ago

Top Stories

Mahomes rallies Chiefs to second straight Super Bowl over 49ers in overtime
Mahomes rallies Chiefs to second straight Super Bowl over 49ers in overtime

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champs, after an OT win against the San Francisco 49ers.

1h ago

Car crashes into house in Scarborough leaving driver with serious injuries
Car crashes into house in Scarborough leaving driver with serious injuries

A driver has serious injuries and a home is badly damaged after a car crashed into a house in Scarborough on Sunday evening. Police responded to reports at approximately 5:30 p.m. of a vehicle that...

2h ago

TTC workers vote in favour of strike action if no reasonable proposal on table
TTC workers vote in favour of strike action if no reasonable proposal on table

Electrical workers at the Toronto Transit Commission have voted 99.3 per cent in favour of strike action on Thursday, saying they will walk off the job if the TTC does not return to the bargaining table...

9h ago

Israeli forces rescue 2 hostages in dramatic Gaza raid that killed at least 67 Palestinians
Israeli forces rescue 2 hostages in dramatic Gaza raid that killed at least 67 Palestinians

Israeli forces rescued two hostages early Monday, storming a heavily guarded apartment in the Gaza Strip and extracting the captives under fire in a dramatic raid that was a small but symbolically significant...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets

The City of Toronto is moving forward with a new system for disputing automatic traffic tickets. The process will no longer go to court but instead be similar to resolving parking tickets. David Zura explains.

12h ago

3:15
Any potential for snow?
Any potential for snow?

After warm temperatures this week in the GTA, cooler temperatures are returning with potential for few flurries.

3:11
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from former Raptor Fred VanVleet ahead of his first game in the city since signing with the Houston Rockets.

2:37
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue

While many might associated Danforth Avenue with Greektown, there are other cultural districts on the vital east-end Toronto corridor. One area that continues to thrive is Little Ethiopia. Nick Westoll has more.
2:55
Business Report: Are we eating less junk food?
Business Report: Are we eating less junk food?

Snacking and travel habits appear to be shifting. Meanwhile Prime Justin Trudeau calls the cuts by Bell Media a "garbage decision". Ari Rabinovitch has the day's top business stories.
More Videos