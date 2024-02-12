Fire breaks out at a water park under construction at a popular Swedish amusement park

Smoke rises after a fire broke out at the Liseberg amusement park's new water world Oceana in Goteborg, Sweden, Monday Feb. 12, 2024. A fire raged through a water park attraction with several slides in the Nordic region’s largest fun fair with a huge plume of black smoke drifting over Goteborg, Sweden’s second largest city. Authorities, including the police and fire fighters, could not say whether there were any casualties. (Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency via AP)

By Jan M. Olsen, The Associated Press

Posted February 12, 2024 6:00 am.

Last Updated February 12, 2024 7:12 am.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A fire broke out Monday at a waterpark under construction at one of the Nordic region’s biggest amusement parks, sending a huge plume of black smoke drifting over Goteberg, Sweden’s second-largest city.

The blaze spread across several yet-to-be-opened waterslides at Liseberg park, and wrecked large parts of the tube waterslides, including one with a drop of 13 meters (43 feet).

Police and fire officials could not immediately say whether there were any casualties.

Amelie Winberg, a spokeswoman for NCC group that is the general contractor for the construction, told Swedish broadcaster SVT that a subcontractor was doing some installations when the blaze started.

The fire department urged people in the area affected by the smoke to stay indoors and close doors, windows and ventilation and listen to the local radio.

There were scores of fire vans and police cars on the scene.

A nearby hotel and office facilities were evacuated, the park and police said. At least three explosions sent debris from buildings scattered over the burning waterslides.

The fire broke out at the 1.2 billion kronor ($10.6 million) Oceana water park, which had been scheduled to open this summer.

Liseberg, in downtown Goteborg, opened in 1923 and is a popular tourist destination with some 3 million visitors a year.

The idea behind Oceana was inspired by the history of Goteborg, founded in 1621 by King Gustav II Adolf. The city became an important trade place for Sweden.

Once completed, Oceana was to include an indoor swimming area of almost 6,000 square meters (7,176 square yards) and a 4,000-square-meter (4,780-square yards) outdoor swimming facility. Plans also call for a restaurant and a hotel. The park said up to 1,750 guests can visit the water world at a time.

Last month, water started filling the pools in the Oceana Water World, and Liseberg estimated it took four days to fill them.

Jan M. Olsen, The Associated Press



