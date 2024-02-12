Former professional wrestler William “Billy Jack” Haynes in custody in wife’s death in Oregon

By The Associated Press

Posted February 12, 2024 4:14 pm.

Last Updated February 12, 2024 4:27 pm.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Former professional wrestler William Albert “Billy Jack” Haynes Jr. has been taken into police custody in connection with the death of his wife in Portland, authorities said.

Portland police said in a statement over the weekend that Haynes, 70, was in police custody at a local hospital, undergoing treatment “for a medical condition unrelated to the homicide or his contact with law enforcement.” Police said charges would be announced when Haynes is booked into jail.

Haynes was identified by police as the suspect in the fatal shooting of Janette Becraft, 85. Police said they responded Thursday to reports of a shooting in a Portland neighborhood and requested help from special teams including crisis negotiators. KGW-TV reported that Haynes was detained two hours after two hours of negotiations. Police found Becraft dead inside the home.

A police spokesperson on Monday did not answer questions about the case, including whether Haynes had been released from the hospital, citing the ongoing investigation. It was not known whether Haynes had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Police said that Becraft’s family asked for privacy.

Haynes performed as Billy Jack Haynes during a career that included competing in the World Wrestling Federation, now known as World Wrestling Entertainment.

The Associated Press

