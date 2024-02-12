Former Puerto Rico mayor caught on film in bribery case faces 5 years in prison

By The Associated Press

Posted February 12, 2024 5:05 pm.

Last Updated February 12, 2024 5:12 pm.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A former Puerto Rico mayor who was caught on film in a high-profile bribery case was sentenced Monday to more than five years in prison as part of an ongoing federal crackdown on government corruption in the U.S. territory.

Ángel Pérez Otero, a former lawmaker who also was president of the island’s Federation of Mayors and served as mayor of Guaynabo from 2017 to 2021, had been found guilty of conspiracy, bribery and extortion in March.

He had been accused of awarding contracts and expediting invoice payments in exchange for thousands of dollars in cash as part of a scheme that federal authorities said ran from late 2019 through May 2021.

Attorneys for Pérez said they plan to appeal.

Pérez is one of several former mayors who have been sentenced in federal bribery cases in recent years, including those of the towns of Rincon, Guayama, Humacao, Aguas Buenas and Trujillo Alto.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Whitby couple charged in Home Depot fraud case
Whitby couple charged in Home Depot fraud case

A husband and wife from Whitby are facing 28 charges in an alleged fraud scheme targeting Home Depots in Durham Region, police said. On Jan. 1, 2024, authorities were notified of two suspects targeting...

6h ago

Lane closures coming to Toronto's Gardiner Expressway for next 3 years
Lane closures coming to Toronto's Gardiner Expressway for next 3 years

The drive into and out of downtown Toronto along the Gardiner Expressway is about to get a whole lot tougher. CityNews has confirmed that the City of Toronto's Gardiner Expressway Strategic Rehabilitation...

3h ago

Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto
Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto

Drivers will soon no longer be able to park free of charge on Toronto streets during statutory holidays. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced that as of Feb. 19, 2024, officers will begin enforcing...

24m ago

Police make arrest in series of sex assaults in Yonge-Eglinton area
Police make arrest in series of sex assaults in Yonge-Eglinton area

Toronto police have arrested a suspect in a series of sexual assaults that took place in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue West area over the span of several weeks. Investigators says the incidents...

32m ago

Top Stories

Whitby couple charged in Home Depot fraud case
Whitby couple charged in Home Depot fraud case

A husband and wife from Whitby are facing 28 charges in an alleged fraud scheme targeting Home Depots in Durham Region, police said. On Jan. 1, 2024, authorities were notified of two suspects targeting...

6h ago

Lane closures coming to Toronto's Gardiner Expressway for next 3 years
Lane closures coming to Toronto's Gardiner Expressway for next 3 years

The drive into and out of downtown Toronto along the Gardiner Expressway is about to get a whole lot tougher. CityNews has confirmed that the City of Toronto's Gardiner Expressway Strategic Rehabilitation...

3h ago

Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto
Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto

Drivers will soon no longer be able to park free of charge on Toronto streets during statutory holidays. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced that as of Feb. 19, 2024, officers will begin enforcing...

24m ago

Police make arrest in series of sex assaults in Yonge-Eglinton area
Police make arrest in series of sex assaults in Yonge-Eglinton area

Toronto police have arrested a suspect in a series of sexual assaults that took place in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue West area over the span of several weeks. Investigators says the incidents...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets

The City of Toronto is moving forward with a new system for disputing automatic traffic tickets. The process will no longer go to court but instead be similar to resolving parking tickets. David Zura explains.

23h ago

2:38
Hockey legend Mark Messier featured in Super Bowl ad
Hockey legend Mark Messier featured in Super Bowl ad

Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier couldn’t eat just one. The six-time Stanley Cup champion spoke to CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn about reprising his iconic role in a Lay’s commercial for the Super Bowl.

3h ago

2:37
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue

While many might associated Danforth Avenue with Greektown, there are other cultural districts on the vital east-end Toronto corridor. One area that continues to thrive is Little Ethiopia. Nick Westoll has more.
2:26
Ontario's Hearing Instrument Specialists uncertain about future in hearing care system
Ontario's Hearing Instrument Specialists uncertain about future in hearing care system

The province has pressed pause on proposed changes to the way hearing aids are dispensed under the Assistive Devices Program, but hearing instrument specialists say there's still uncertainty about their future in hearing care. Dilshad Burman reports.
2:45
Changes proposed to provincial hearing aid grant program raise alarm
Changes proposed to provincial hearing aid grant program raise alarm

Proposed changes to the way hearing aids are dispensed under the province’s Assistive Devices Program are raising concerns among Ontario’s Hearing Instrument Specialists. Dilshad Burman with how they feel it will impact Ontarians.
More Videos