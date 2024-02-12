Lundin Mining employee dies at Neves-Corvo mine in Portugal

VANCOUVER — Lundin Mining Corp. says an employee died Monday at its Neves-Corvo mine in Portugal.

The Vancouver-based mining company says the employee, who was operating a piece of equipment underground, was “tragically involved in a fall of ground that resulted in a fatal accident.”

The company says operations at the mine have been temporarily suspended out of respect.

It says it has notified authorities in Portugal and is fully co-operating with their investigation.

Lundin says it will provide additional information as appropriate.

The mining company primarily produces copper, zinc, gold and nickel through its operations in multiple countries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press