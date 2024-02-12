MUST-WATCH: Love beyond the grave

There’s lot of romance entering the MUST-WATCH ahead of Valentine’s Day! But will the top spot go to some romance in London, or some undead affection? Perhaps it’ll go to a show about how tricky it is dating a werewolf? You’ll have to keep reading to find out!

Wolf Like Me (Season 2)

First, let’s howl at the moon!

The second season of Wolf Like Me is out now! For those who don’t know, this is a show starring Josh Gad (from Frozen) as a single father living in Australia who finds himself falling in love with a woman (played by Isla Fisher from Wedding Crashers) who’s secretly a werewolf. When we last left them, she had become pregnant and they choose to throw themselves into making a family. But now the appearance of one of her former acquaintances (played by Edgar Ramírez from Carlos) could threaten to ruin their ideal life.

Suncoast

Next up, it’s time for a coming-of-age film with equal parts laughs and trauma!

Suncoast is a new movie starring Nico Parker (from The Last of Us). She plays a teenage girl who has a brother dealing with a very serious illness. He can’t talk, he can’t walk, and it’s only a matter of time before he’s going to die. The film shows her struggles with this, especially as she tries to connect with new friends at school and deal with her single mother (played by Laura Linney) who isn’t sure how to move past the upcoming death of her son. This film also stars Woody Harrelson (from Zombieland), Ella Anderson (from the Boss), and Daniella Taylor (from Knight Squad).

Upgraded

Now, it’s time for a little rom-com on the other side of the Atlantic!

Camilla Mendes in Upgraded, courtesy of Prime Studios.

Upgraded stars Camilla Mendes (from Riverdale) as a very ambitious intern at an art gallery with a very demanding boss (played by Marisa Tomei from My Cousin Vinny). Her boss asks her to come to London with her for work, and her ticket gets upgraded to first class. While on the plane, she meets a cute British guy (played by Archie Renaux from Shadow and Bone) who believes that she is in fact the art director. Interested in this cute guy, she continues the white lie hoping it could lead to romance. This film also stars Lena Olin (from Hunters), Thomas Kretschmann (from the Pianist) and Anthony Head (from Ted Lasso).

Halo (Season 2)

Next up, it’s one for the gamers!

Pablo Schreiber in the second season of Halo, courtesy of Paramount.

The second season of Halo is out now! For those who don’t know, this show is an adaptation of the incredibly famous Halo video game series. The show stars Pablo Schreiber (from Orange is the New Black) as Master Chief Petty Officer John-117, also known as Master Chief. He is a Spartan soldier, someone who has been genetically engineered and outfitted with a suit of high-tech armour to fight in an intergalactic war with an alien species called the Covenant. When we last left this show, Master Chief had been seriously wounded and almost died in the field. He was only saved by the artificial intelligence accompanying him known as Cortana (played now by Christina Bennington). This show also stars Bokeem Woodbine (from Fargo), Christina Rodlo (from No One Gets Out Alive) and Natascha McElhone (from the Truman Show).

Lisa Frankenstein

Last but not least, it’s time for a little undead love!

Lisa Frankenstein is a new film written by Diablo Cody (the writer behind Juno, Jennifer’s Body and Tully). It’s also the directorial debut of Zelda Williams, the daughter of Robin Williams. This film stars Kathryn Newton (from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) as a teenage girl called Lisa living in the 80s who finds herself drawn to a particular grave of a young Victorian man. One night, lightning strikes the graves and the body (played by Cole Sprouse from Riverdale) comes back to life. Initially shocked, Lisa decides to help him with his missing body parts. She eventually finds herself quite taken by this charming creature. This film also stars Liza Soberano (from Forevermore), Joe Chrest (from Stranger Things), and Carla Gugino (from the Fall of the House of Usher).

