New Mexico officer killed in stabbing before suspect is shot and killed by witness, police say

By The Associated Press

Posted February 12, 2024 3:07 am.

Last Updated February 12, 2024 3:12 am.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico police officer died after he was stabbed by a suspect, who was shot and killed by a witness to the attack on Sunday evening, police said.

Las Cruces Patrol Officer Jonah Hernandez was stabbed at least once shortly before 5 p.m. after responding to a report of a trespasser on South Valley Drive, the Las Cruces Police Department said in a statement posted on social media.

A witness to the attack used the officer’s police radio to call for help after the stabbing, but Hernandez died after he was transported to MountainView Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces, police said.

The suspect, a 29-year-old man, was believed to have been shot and killed by the same witness, according to police, who did not release the suspect’s identity pending notification of his next of kin.

Hernandez was a former resident of El Paso, Texas, who had served with the Las Cruces police for two years, the statement said.

The Las Cruces police said additional information will be shared later in the week.

Las Cruces is located about 223 miles (359 kilometers) south of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and 46 miles (74 kilometers) northwest of El Paso, Texas.

