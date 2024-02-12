Police make arrest in series of sex assaults in Yonge-Eglinton area

Toronto police have arrested a suspect in a series of sexual assaults that took place in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue West area over the span of several weeks.

Investigators says the incidents occurred between Sunday, January 14 and Sunday, February 11, 2024.

In each instance, police say a man would approach a woman as she walked by and sexually assault her.

Three women have come forward, with one saying she was victimized by the same man twice on two separate days.

Jahmore Azziz Walker-White, 31, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with five counts of sexual assault, five counts of fail to comply with probation and one count of criminal harassment.