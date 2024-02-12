Spring training preview: The Dodgers won the offseason. Will it buy them a championship?

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) follows through as teammates stand in the shade during the first day of spring training baseball workouts at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By David Brandt, The Associated Press

Posted February 12, 2024 11:24 am.

Last Updated February 12, 2024 11:42 am.

PHOENIX (AP) — Money can buy lots of things, including Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, a pair of Japanese superstars that set the Los Angeles Dodgers back more than $1 billion.

Now the journey begins to see if it’ll buy them a championship.

Major League Baseball’s spring training opens for 28 of 30 teams over the next few days, with pitchers and catchers reporting to sites in Arizona and Florida. The Dodgers and San Diego Padres are already in camp, getting a head start because they’ll open the regular season on March 20 in Seoul, South Korea.

“There’s a lot more eyeballs on the Dodgers,” LA manager Dave Roberts said. “I expect our players and organization to elevate our game. The responsibility with more eyeballs is greater expectations. That’s good for all of us.”

The New York Yankees took a big swing this winter by trading for Juan Soto and signing Marcus Stroman. The Philadelphia Phillies reloaded by bringing back Aaron Nola on a $172 million, seven-year deal. San Francisco Giants took a $113 million gamble on Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee, while the Chicago Cubs gave lefty Shōta Imanaga $54 million to leave Japan.

But there’s no doubt the Dodgers won the winter — not that it’s any guarantee Los Angeles will hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy after a World Series win this fall. Just ask the New York Mets, who splurged with a $374 million payroll last year that was the highest in MLB history.

All that bought was a 75-87 record, a fourth-place finish in the National League East, and a bunch of jokes at their expense.

The Dodgers dominated much of the offseason conversation, but there are several other teams who have realistic championship aspirations. Among them are the defending champion Texas Rangers, who beat the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games during last year’s World Series to win a title for the first time.

Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will try to finish the job after a disappointing early exit in last year’s playoffs. The Houston Astros — who have been to the World Series four times over the past seven seasons, including two titles — are another formidable team with a deep lineup led by Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker.

Here are some more things to watch as spring training begins:

Free Agents

It may be mid-February, but their are still several big-name free agents available for teams who need help, including two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell, third baseman Matt Chapman, left-hander Jordan Montgomery, outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger, outfielder Jorge Soler and veteran slugger J.D. Martinez.

Snell is a top-of-the-rotation option, while Montgomery had a breakout 2023 for the Cardinals and Rangers. Chapman has some power and a reputation as one of the game’s elite defensive third baseman.

Bellinger is a former MVP who had a stellar bounce-back season for the Cubs. Soler was the American League home run leader in 2019 and popped 36 long balls for the Marlins last season, making his first All-Star team.

Martinez is a six-time All-Star who thrived with the Dodgers last season, hitting 33 homers.

Defending Champs

Texas goes to spring training with World Series MVP Corey Seager recovering from surgery Jan. 30 for a left sports hernia repair. The Rangers are hopeful the shortstop will be ready for the start of the regular season and don’t seem concerned about any lingering issues.

The Rangers won their first World Series title in their first season with manager Bruce Bochy, who won his fourth. They had six consecutive losing seasons before that.

Including Seager, in the third season of his $325 million, 10-year contract, the Rangers return all six of their All-Stars from last season. Second baseman Marcus Semien, third baseman Josh Jung, catcher Jonah Heim, AL Championship Series MVP slugger Adolis García and right-hander Nathan Eovaldi are also back.

Cy Young Award winners Jacob deGrom (elbow) and Max Scherzer (herniated disk in lower back) could return to the rotation around the trade deadline. The Rangers won all six of deGrom’s starts early last season before he had surgery, and he should resume throwing this spring. The 39-year-old Scherzer, their deadline acquisition last summer, had surgery in December.

First Female Umpire?

Jen Pawol is on the verge of becoming Major League Baseball’s first female umpire.

The 47-year-old from New Jersey was selected to work a full-time big league spring training schedule this year, putting her on track to become the first woman to umpire a regular-season big league baseball game.

Not So New Rules

MLB’s new rules package rocked the sport in 2023 — mostly in a good way.

The changes included a pitch clock, bigger bases and a limit on the number of times a pitcher could step off the rubber. There was scattered grousing by players, but it’s hard to argue that the changes weren’t a huge success.

The sport drew 70 million fans to stadiums for the first since 2017, game length fell to its lowest since 1984, and there was widespread agreement that the changes made the game much more watchable.

Last year’s spring training was the testing ground for those rule changes. This year, everyone will be used to them.

Snakes and Birds

Two of the most exciting teams in baseball last year were the Diamondbacks and Baltimore Orioles.

The D-backs made a stunning run to the World Series, led by unanimous NL Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll, who was an all-around threat with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 homers and 54 stolen bases, all while playing stellar outfield defense.

Arizona made some moves during the offseason to try and prove its team success wasn’t a fluke, adding third baseman Eugenio Suarez, left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and veteran slugger Joc Pederson.

The Orioles won 101 games before getting swept out of the playoffs by the eventual champion Rangers. AL Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson — also a unanimous selection — returns after blasting 28 homers and playing great defense at both shorstop and third.

Baltimore made a recent splash when it traded for Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes, a three-time All-Star who won the 2021 Cy Young.

___

AP Baseball Writer Stephen Hawkins contributed to this report.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

David Brandt, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government loses appeal as court rules wage restraint law Bill 124 is unconstitutional
Ford government loses appeal as court rules wage restraint law Bill 124 is unconstitutional

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's law that imposed wage restraint on public sector workers violated their collective bargaining rights and is unconstitutional, the province's Appeal Court ruled Monday. The...

updated

7m ago

Man in 40s dies in hospital after stabbing near Toronto's waterfront
Man in 40s dies in hospital after stabbing near Toronto's waterfront

A man has died of his injuries and a homicide investigation is underway after a stabbing near Toronto's waterfront last month. Police were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Lower Spadina...

2h ago

Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto
Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto

Drivers will soon no longer be able to park free of charge on Toronto streets during statutory holidays. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced that as of Feb. 19, 2024, officers will begin enforcing...

48m ago

Man wanted in father's murder considered armed and dangerous: Hamilton police
Man wanted in father's murder considered armed and dangerous: Hamilton police

A 22-year-old man allegedly behind the murder of his father in Stoney Creek, Ont., is wanted and considered armed and dangerous, Hamilton police said. Authorities were called to a home in the Trafalgar...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ford government loses appeal as court rules wage restraint law Bill 124 is unconstitutional
Ford government loses appeal as court rules wage restraint law Bill 124 is unconstitutional

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's law that imposed wage restraint on public sector workers violated their collective bargaining rights and is unconstitutional, the province's Appeal Court ruled Monday. The...

updated

7m ago

Man in 40s dies in hospital after stabbing near Toronto's waterfront
Man in 40s dies in hospital after stabbing near Toronto's waterfront

A man has died of his injuries and a homicide investigation is underway after a stabbing near Toronto's waterfront last month. Police were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Lower Spadina...

2h ago

Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto
Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto

Drivers will soon no longer be able to park free of charge on Toronto streets during statutory holidays. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced that as of Feb. 19, 2024, officers will begin enforcing...

48m ago

Man wanted in father's murder considered armed and dangerous: Hamilton police
Man wanted in father's murder considered armed and dangerous: Hamilton police

A 22-year-old man allegedly behind the murder of his father in Stoney Creek, Ont., is wanted and considered armed and dangerous, Hamilton police said. Authorities were called to a home in the Trafalgar...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets

The City of Toronto is moving forward with a new system for disputing automatic traffic tickets. The process will no longer go to court but instead be similar to resolving parking tickets. David Zura explains.

17h ago

2:38
Hockey legend Mark Messier featured in Super Bowl ad
Hockey legend Mark Messier featured in Super Bowl ad

Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier couldn’t eat just one. The six-time Stanley Cup champion spoke to CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn about reprising his iconic role in a Lay’s commercial for the Super Bowl.

19h ago

3:15
Any potential for snow?
Any potential for snow?

After warm temperatures this week in the GTA, cooler temperatures are returning with potential for few flurries.

3:11
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from former Raptor Fred VanVleet ahead of his first game in the city since signing with the Houston Rockets.

2:37
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue

While many might associated Danforth Avenue with Greektown, there are other cultural districts on the vital east-end Toronto corridor. One area that continues to thrive is Little Ethiopia. Nick Westoll has more.
More Videos