Tiger Woods starts a new year with a new look now that his Nike deal has ended

FILE - Tiger Woods follows his ball at the fourth tee during the last round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas, on Dec. 7, 2019. Woods is starting a new year with a new look. Just not a different color. Woods makes his 2024 debut this week in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, a signature event on the PGA Tour in which he is the tournament host. The first order of business is unveiling what he referred to in December as the next “chapter.” (AP Photo/Dante Carrer, File) Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press

Posted February 12, 2024 6:01 am.

Last Updated February 12, 2024 6:12 am.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods is starting a new year with a new look.

Just not a different color.

Woods makes his 2024 debut this week in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, a signature event on the PGA Tour in which he is the tournament host. The first order of business is unveiling what he referred to in December as the next “chapter.”

Woods and Nike ended 27 years together at the end of last year. He wore the swoosh on his shirt for the final time at the PNC Championship that he played with his son, Charlie, who was wearing clothes from a different apparel company.

Woods has scheduled a press conference Monday at 4 p.m. PST outside the gates of Riviera to discuss what he will be wearing in the limited tournaments he plays.

All signs point to TaylorMade. Woods already plays their golf clubs, and TaylorMade Lifestyle Ventures has filed four trademark applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for “Sunday Red” or “SDR.”

Woods announced on Jan. 8 that his relationship with Nike, which produced so many big moments on the golf course and in commercials, had officially ended. His agent at Excel Sports Management, Mark Steinberg, said he expected “an exciting announcement” at Riviera.

Woods has been teasing the announcement on social media recently. He posted a closeup of his face a week ago Monday that said, “The vision remains the same.” On Friday, he posted a darkened picture of him wearing a red shirt that said, “A new day rises.”

Woods has worn some variation of red on Sunday his entire career because his Thai-born mother, Kultida, told him it was his power color. She also gives him a new head cover of a Tiger each season with words in Thai that say, “Love from Mom.”

Key to that is getting to Sunday. Woods played all four rounds of the unofficial Hero World Challenge in December, his first competition in nearly eight months while he recovered from ankle surgery after the Masters.

Woods made the cut in the rain-delayed Masters but withdrew on Sunday morning before completing the third round because of his injuries. He also made the cut at the Genesis Invitational last year, tying for 45th.

The Genesis Invitational not only carries a $20 million purse, because it is a player-hosted signature event the winner will get $4 million. But unlike the other signature events, the Genesis Invitational will have a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties, and any player within 10 shots of the lead.

Whatever the new look, it won’t be visible as it once was. Woods already was coming off four back surgeries, the last one who fuse his lower spine, when he had a car crash in Los Angeles in the days after the 2021 Genesis Invitational.

He didn’t play the rest of the year. But amid concerns he might never play again, Woods recovered to play in the 2022 Masters and made it to Sunday. He has never missed the cut at Augusta National as a pro.

Woods had his right ankle fused after last year’s Masters and felt optimistic about 2024. He has set a goal of playing once a month through the major season. That starts at Riviera.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mahomes rallies Chiefs to second straight Super Bowl over 49ers in overtime
Mahomes rallies Chiefs to second straight Super Bowl over 49ers in overtime

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champs, after an OT win against the San Francisco 49ers.

1h ago

Car crashes into house in Scarborough leaving driver with serious injuries
Car crashes into house in Scarborough leaving driver with serious injuries

A driver has serious injuries and a home is badly damaged after a car crashed into a house in Scarborough on Sunday evening. Police responded to reports at approximately 5:30 p.m. of a vehicle that...

2h ago

TTC workers vote in favour of strike action if no reasonable proposal on table
TTC workers vote in favour of strike action if no reasonable proposal on table

Electrical workers at the Toronto Transit Commission have voted 99.3 per cent in favour of strike action on Thursday, saying they will walk off the job if the TTC does not return to the bargaining table...

9h ago

Israeli forces rescue 2 hostages in dramatic Gaza raid that killed at least 67 Palestinians
Israeli forces rescue 2 hostages in dramatic Gaza raid that killed at least 67 Palestinians

Israeli forces rescued two hostages early Monday, storming a heavily guarded apartment in the Gaza Strip and extracting the captives under fire in a dramatic raid that was a small but symbolically significant...

1h ago

Top Stories

Mahomes rallies Chiefs to second straight Super Bowl over 49ers in overtime
Mahomes rallies Chiefs to second straight Super Bowl over 49ers in overtime

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champs, after an OT win against the San Francisco 49ers.

1h ago

Car crashes into house in Scarborough leaving driver with serious injuries
Car crashes into house in Scarborough leaving driver with serious injuries

A driver has serious injuries and a home is badly damaged after a car crashed into a house in Scarborough on Sunday evening. Police responded to reports at approximately 5:30 p.m. of a vehicle that...

2h ago

TTC workers vote in favour of strike action if no reasonable proposal on table
TTC workers vote in favour of strike action if no reasonable proposal on table

Electrical workers at the Toronto Transit Commission have voted 99.3 per cent in favour of strike action on Thursday, saying they will walk off the job if the TTC does not return to the bargaining table...

9h ago

Israeli forces rescue 2 hostages in dramatic Gaza raid that killed at least 67 Palestinians
Israeli forces rescue 2 hostages in dramatic Gaza raid that killed at least 67 Palestinians

Israeli forces rescued two hostages early Monday, storming a heavily guarded apartment in the Gaza Strip and extracting the captives under fire in a dramatic raid that was a small but symbolically significant...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets

The City of Toronto is moving forward with a new system for disputing automatic traffic tickets. The process will no longer go to court but instead be similar to resolving parking tickets. David Zura explains.

12h ago

3:15
Any potential for snow?
Any potential for snow?

After warm temperatures this week in the GTA, cooler temperatures are returning with potential for few flurries.

3:11
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from former Raptor Fred VanVleet ahead of his first game in the city since signing with the Houston Rockets.

2:37
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue

While many might associated Danforth Avenue with Greektown, there are other cultural districts on the vital east-end Toronto corridor. One area that continues to thrive is Little Ethiopia. Nick Westoll has more.
2:55
Business Report: Are we eating less junk food?
Business Report: Are we eating less junk food?

Snacking and travel habits appear to be shifting. Meanwhile Prime Justin Trudeau calls the cuts by Bell Media a "garbage decision". Ari Rabinovitch has the day's top business stories.
More Videos