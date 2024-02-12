Timeline of police response to five suspicious deaths in Manitoba
Posted February 12, 2024 1:16 pm.
Last Updated February 12, 2024 1:26 pm.
CARMAN, Man. — RCMP say three children and two women died in separate but connected events Sunday in and around the town of Carman, southwest of Winnipeg. Police have taken a 29-year-old man into custody.
Here is a timeline of the police response to the five deaths. All times are local:
7:30 a.m.
Officers are called to a report for a hit and run on Highway 3, south of Carman, and find a woman’s body in a ditch.
10 a.m.
Officers are called for a report of burning vehicle on Highway 248, northeast of Carman, and learn a witness pulled three young children from it. The children are declared dead.
Officers take a 29-year-old man at the scene into custody. Police have not specified his relationship to those who died or what charges he may face.
Further investigation leads officers to a home in Carman, where they find the body of another woman inside.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2023.
The Canadian Press