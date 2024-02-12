Timeline of police response to five suspicious deaths in Manitoba

The scene of an ongoing investigation regarding five deaths in southern Manitoba, in Carman, Man., Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski david lipnowski

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 12, 2024 1:16 pm.

Last Updated February 12, 2024 1:26 pm.

CARMAN, Man. — RCMP say three children and two women died in separate but connected events Sunday in and around the town of Carman, southwest of Winnipeg. Police have taken a 29-year-old man into custody. 

Here is a timeline of the police response to the five deaths. All times are local:

7:30 a.m.

Officers are called to a report for a hit and run on Highway 3, south of Carman, and find a woman’s body in a ditch.

10 a.m.

Officers are called for a report of burning vehicle on Highway 248, northeast of Carman, and learn a witness pulled three young children from it. The children are declared dead.

Officers take a 29-year-old man at the scene into custody. Police have not specified his relationship to those who died or what charges he may face.

Further investigation leads officers to a home in Carman, where they find the body of another woman inside.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2023.

The Canadian Press

