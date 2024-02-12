Timeline of the Israeli raid in Gaza that rescued two hostages and killed dozens of Palestinians

Palestinians inspect the damage to residential buildings where two Israeli hostages were reportedly held before being rescued during an operation by Israeli security forces in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. The Israeli military said early Monday that it had rescued the two hostages from captivity in the Gaza Strip. The operation, which was accompanied by airstrikes, killed dozens of Palestinians, according to local health officials. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 12, 2024 11:09 am.

Last Updated February 12, 2024 11:12 am.

The Israeli raid in the southern Gaza Strip lasted less than 90 minutes.

When it was over, two hostages had been safely rescued from a second-floor apartment guarded by Hamas gunmen, and local officials said 67 Palestinians were killed.

A wave of heavy airstrikes launched to cover the rescuers echoed across the border town of Rafah, where over half of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million has sought shelter from fighting elsewhere.

Israel has said the town on the border with Egypt will be the next target of its offensive, which has already killed over 28,000 Palestinians and driven around 80% of Gaza’s population from their homes. The war erupted after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 people and capturing 250 others. Over 100 hostages were released during a cease-fire last year.

Here is a look at how the raid unfolded.

1:49 a.m. — Israeli special forces storm a second-floor apartment in Rafah where the hostages are being held. The military says the soldiers used their own bodies to shield the two hostages as a gunbattle erupted with the captors.

1:50 a.m. — Immediately after the start of the operation, Israeli warplanes and attack helicopters unleash a series of airstrikes to provide cover. The strikes flatten several residential blocks in a built-up refugee camp dating back to the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation.

2:30 a.m. — First reports of Palestinian casualties from Israeli strikes.

3:14 a.m. — The freed hostages, Fernando Simon Marman, 60, and Louis Har, 70, arrive at Sheba Hospital in central Israel by helicopter from Gaza. They are embraced by relatives, who say they are in good physical condition.

5:30 a.m. — Hospitals in Rafah confirm 20 Palestinians killed in strikes.

9:59 a.m.— Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomes the hostages home and praises the forces who rescued them in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

10:17 a.m.— The Gaza Health Ministry says 67 Palestinians were killed in the operation, with the toll likely to rise as recovery efforts continue.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government loses appeal as court rules wage restraint law Bill 124 is unconstitutional
Ford government loses appeal as court rules wage restraint law Bill 124 is unconstitutional

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's law that imposed wage restraint on public sector workers violated their collective bargaining rights and is unconstitutional, the province's Appeal Court ruled Monday. The...

updated

8m ago

Man in 40s dies in hospital after stabbing near Toronto's waterfront
Man in 40s dies in hospital after stabbing near Toronto's waterfront

A man has died of his injuries and a homicide investigation is underway after a stabbing near Toronto's waterfront last month. Police were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Lower Spadina...

2h ago

Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto
Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto

Drivers will soon no longer be able to park free of charge on Toronto streets during statutory holidays. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced that as of Feb. 19, 2024, officers will begin enforcing...

48m ago

Man wanted in father's murder considered armed and dangerous: Hamilton police
Man wanted in father's murder considered armed and dangerous: Hamilton police

A 22-year-old man allegedly behind the murder of his father in Stoney Creek, Ont., is wanted and considered armed and dangerous, Hamilton police said. Authorities were called to a home in the Trafalgar...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ford government loses appeal as court rules wage restraint law Bill 124 is unconstitutional
Ford government loses appeal as court rules wage restraint law Bill 124 is unconstitutional

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's law that imposed wage restraint on public sector workers violated their collective bargaining rights and is unconstitutional, the province's Appeal Court ruled Monday. The...

updated

8m ago

Man in 40s dies in hospital after stabbing near Toronto's waterfront
Man in 40s dies in hospital after stabbing near Toronto's waterfront

A man has died of his injuries and a homicide investigation is underway after a stabbing near Toronto's waterfront last month. Police were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Lower Spadina...

2h ago

Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto
Police to enforce on-street paid parking on stat holidays in Toronto

Drivers will soon no longer be able to park free of charge on Toronto streets during statutory holidays. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced that as of Feb. 19, 2024, officers will begin enforcing...

48m ago

Man wanted in father's murder considered armed and dangerous: Hamilton police
Man wanted in father's murder considered armed and dangerous: Hamilton police

A 22-year-old man allegedly behind the murder of his father in Stoney Creek, Ont., is wanted and considered armed and dangerous, Hamilton police said. Authorities were called to a home in the Trafalgar...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets

The City of Toronto is moving forward with a new system for disputing automatic traffic tickets. The process will no longer go to court but instead be similar to resolving parking tickets. David Zura explains.

17h ago

2:38
Hockey legend Mark Messier featured in Super Bowl ad
Hockey legend Mark Messier featured in Super Bowl ad

Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier couldn’t eat just one. The six-time Stanley Cup champion spoke to CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn about reprising his iconic role in a Lay’s commercial for the Super Bowl.

19h ago

3:15
Any potential for snow?
Any potential for snow?

After warm temperatures this week in the GTA, cooler temperatures are returning with potential for few flurries.

3:11
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from former Raptor Fred VanVleet ahead of his first game in the city since signing with the Houston Rockets.

2:37
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue

While many might associated Danforth Avenue with Greektown, there are other cultural districts on the vital east-end Toronto corridor. One area that continues to thrive is Little Ethiopia. Nick Westoll has more.
More Videos