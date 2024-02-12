Man in 40s dies in hospital after stabbing near Toronto’s waterfront

toronto police identify victim in stabbing
Toronto police say Matthew Crosby, 46, died in hospital after a stabbing near the city's waterfront last month. Photo: Toronto Police handout

By Michael Ranger

Posted February 12, 2024 9:51 am.

Last Updated February 12, 2024 10:03 am.

A man has died of his injuries and a homicide investigation is underway after a stabbing near Toronto’s waterfront last month.

Police were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Lower Spadina Avenue around 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 11.

It is alleged two people got into an argument when one person stabbed the other. Paramedics responded and performed life-saving measures on the victim before rushing him to hospital with critical injuries.

In an update on Monday, police say the victim died of his injuries in hospital on Friday. He was been identified as 46-year-old Matthew Crosby of Toronto.

At the time of the stabbing, police said they were looking for a male suspect that fled the area. He was described six feet one inch tall, with a beard and wearing a green hooded sweater.

Anyone with additional information is being asked to contact police.

Top Stories

Chow sees support slip ahead of budget vote this week: poll
Chow sees support slip ahead of budget vote this week: poll

Support appears to be slipping for Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow ahead of the final vote on her budget this week, according to a recent survey. The latest poll from Liaison Strategies finds support for...

2h ago

Ontario Appeal Court set to rule on constitutionality of wage restraint law Bill 124
Ontario Appeal Court set to rule on constitutionality of wage restraint law Bill 124

Ontario's top court is set to rule Monday on the constitutionality of a law that limited raises for more than one million workers in the broader public sector, including nurses and teachers. The Progressive...

1h ago

Justise Winslow not taking anything for granted with a second shot in the NBA
Justise Winslow not taking anything for granted with a second shot in the NBA

"I didn't think it was going to happen that soon." Justise Winslow has been on a long journey to step back on an NBA court. On Dec. 21, 2022, when Winslow was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers...

19m ago

TTC workers vote in favour of strike action if no reasonable proposal on table
TTC workers vote in favour of strike action if no reasonable proposal on table

Electrical workers at the Toronto Transit Commission have voted 99.3 per cent in favour of strike action on Thursday, saying they will walk off the job if the TTC does not return to the bargaining table...

12h ago

