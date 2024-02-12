Man in 40s dies in hospital after stabbing near Toronto’s waterfront

A man has died of his injuries and a homicide investigation is underway after a stabbing near Toronto’s waterfront last month.

Police were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Lower Spadina Avenue around 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 11.

It is alleged two people got into an argument when one person stabbed the other. Paramedics responded and performed life-saving measures on the victim before rushing him to hospital with critical injuries.

In an update on Monday, police say the victim died of his injuries in hospital on Friday. He was been identified as 46-year-old Matthew Crosby of Toronto.

At the time of the stabbing, police said they were looking for a male suspect that fled the area. He was described six feet one inch tall, with a beard and wearing a green hooded sweater.

Anyone with additional information is being asked to contact police.