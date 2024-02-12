Turkey hails its first astronaut who returned from a 3-week mission to International Space Station

In this image from video provided by NASA, the 11 International Space Station crew members representing Expedition 70 (red shirts) and Axiom Space 3 (dark blue suits) crews gather for a farewell ceremony calling down to mission controllers on Earth on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Front row from left are Italy's Walter Villadei, Turkey's Alper Gezeravci and Sweden's Marcus Wandt. Above them hanging upside down in blue is Axiom Space's Michael Lopez-Alegria, a former NASA astronaut. (NASA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 12, 2024 5:10 am.

Last Updated February 12, 2024 5:12 am.

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s first astronaut returned home to a hero’s welcome Monday, portrayed as a symbol of the country’s advances in technology and aerospace.

Alper Gezeravci was greeted by bouquet-laden children at Ankara’s Esenboga Airport as he returned from a private three-week mission to the International Space Station. In return, he handed out Turkish flags he had carried with him into space.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has closely followed Gezeravci’s mission, declaring it a “new symbol of a growing, stronger and assertive Turkey,” after the country marked its centenary last year.

Erdogan has spoken several times to Gezeravci, a 44-year-old former Turkish fighter pilot, since he left for Florida to prepare for the mission.

His space flight, for which Turkey paid roughly $55 million, was the third such journey organized by Houston-based Axiom Space with NASA and SpaceX.

The expedition is seen in Turkey as a source of national pride and a highlight of its technological advancement, especially in the field of aerospace and military development such as aerial drones.

Addressing journalists at Esenboga in front of a backdrop proclaiming “Turkey’s First Manned Space Mission,” Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir said the mission was “a first, but it will not be the last. A new page has been opened in space science and technologies for Turkey.”

Turkey established its own space agency in 2018, and said it will land on the moon by 2026.

Gezeravci was joined on the trip by Italian air force Col. Walter Villadei and Sweden’s Marcus Wandt, a former fighter pilot. They were escorted by retired NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria, who now works for Axiom Space.

The crew returned in a SpaceX capsule that parachuted into the Atlantic off the Florida coast on Friday.

While in orbit, the astronauts conducted science experiments and chatted with schoolchildren and officials from their countries. They enjoyed a few extra days at the space station, waiting for the weather to improve in the splashdown zone.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mahomes rallies Chiefs to second straight Super Bowl over 49ers in overtime
Mahomes rallies Chiefs to second straight Super Bowl over 49ers in overtime

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champs, after an OT win against the San Francisco 49ers.

32m ago

Car crashes into house in Scarborough leaving driver with serious injuries
Car crashes into house in Scarborough leaving driver with serious injuries

A driver has serious injuries and a home is badly damaged after a car crashed into a house in Scarborough on Sunday evening. Police responded to reports at approximately 5:30 p.m. of a vehicle that...

29m ago

1 person rescued from balcony during fire at downtown Toronto highrise
1 person rescued from balcony during fire at downtown Toronto highrise

One person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a fire in the Sherbourne and Shuter Streets area on Sunday night. Toronto Fire responded to reports at approximately 5:41...

3m ago

TTC workers vote in favour of strike action if no reasonable proposal on table
TTC workers vote in favour of strike action if no reasonable proposal on table

Electrical workers at the Toronto Transit Commission have voted 99.3 per cent in favour of strike action on Thursday, saying they will walk off the job if the TTC does not return to the bargaining table...

7h ago

Top Stories

Mahomes rallies Chiefs to second straight Super Bowl over 49ers in overtime
Mahomes rallies Chiefs to second straight Super Bowl over 49ers in overtime

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champs, after an OT win against the San Francisco 49ers.

32m ago

Car crashes into house in Scarborough leaving driver with serious injuries
Car crashes into house in Scarborough leaving driver with serious injuries

A driver has serious injuries and a home is badly damaged after a car crashed into a house in Scarborough on Sunday evening. Police responded to reports at approximately 5:30 p.m. of a vehicle that...

29m ago

1 person rescued from balcony during fire at downtown Toronto highrise
1 person rescued from balcony during fire at downtown Toronto highrise

One person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a fire in the Sherbourne and Shuter Streets area on Sunday night. Toronto Fire responded to reports at approximately 5:41...

3m ago

TTC workers vote in favour of strike action if no reasonable proposal on table
TTC workers vote in favour of strike action if no reasonable proposal on table

Electrical workers at the Toronto Transit Commission have voted 99.3 per cent in favour of strike action on Thursday, saying they will walk off the job if the TTC does not return to the bargaining table...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets

The City of Toronto is moving forward with a new system for disputing automatic traffic tickets. The process will no longer go to court but instead be similar to resolving parking tickets. David Zura explains.

10h ago

3:15
Any potential for snow?
Any potential for snow?

After warm temperatures this week in the GTA, cooler temperatures are returning with potential for few flurries.

2:00
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack
Suspect sought after vicious dog attack

A woman is suffering from life altering but non life threatening injuries after a vicious dog attack at a bus stop in Etobicoke on Wednesday night. Reporter Jazan Grewal has the details.
3:11
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from former Raptor Fred VanVleet ahead of his first game in the city since signing with the Houston Rockets.

2:37
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue

While many might associated Danforth Avenue with Greektown, there are other cultural districts on the vital east-end Toronto corridor. One area that continues to thrive is Little Ethiopia. Nick Westoll has more.
More Videos