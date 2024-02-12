UK sanctions 4 Israeli settlers accused of human rights abuses in West Bank

By The Associated Press

Posted February 12, 2024 9:40 am.

Last Updated February 12, 2024 9:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government said Monday it is imposing sanctions on four Israeli settlers accused of committing human rights abuses against Palestinians in the West Bank.

The Foreign Office said the sanctions were in response to “unprecedented levels” of violence by settlers in the West Bank over the past year, including those who aggressively harassed or intimidated Palestinians to pressure them to leave their land. It said Israel’s failure to act has led to “near total impunity” for the settlers.

Officials said Moshe Sharvit and Yinon Levy allegedly threatened Palestinian families at gunpoint and destroyed property in recent months as part of a “targeted and calculated effort to displace Palestinian communities.”

They named Zvi Bar Yosef and Ely Federman as the other two men sanctioned Monday. The four are subjected to a U.K. asset freeze and travel and visa ban.

“Extremist Israeli settlers are threatening Palestinians, often at gunpoint, and forcing them off land that is rightfully theirs. This behaviour is illegal and unacceptable,” Foreign Secretary David Cameron said in a statement.

“Israel must also take stronger action and put a stop to settler violence. Too often, we see commitments made and undertakings given, but not followed through,” Cameron added.

The sanctions followed a similar order earlier this month by U.S President Joe Biden, who named Levy among four Israel settlers accused of attacking Palestinians in the West Bank.

There was no immediate Israeli reaction to the latest sanctions. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the earlier U.S. measures.

“The vast majority of settlers are law-abiding citizens, many of them these days are fighting as conscripts and reservists for the defense of Israel,” he said in a statement. He said his country “takes action against law breakers in every place, and therefore there is no place for exceptional steps on this measure.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Chow sees support slip ahead of budget vote this week: poll
Chow sees support slip ahead of budget vote this week: poll

Support appears to be slipping for Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow ahead of the final vote on her budget this week, according to a recent survey. The latest poll from Liaison Strategies finds support for...

2h ago

Man in 40s dies in hospital after stabbing near Toronto's waterfront
Man in 40s dies in hospital after stabbing near Toronto's waterfront

A man has died of his injuries and a homicide investigation is underway after a stabbing near Toronto's waterfront last month. Police were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Lower Spadina...

41m ago

Ontario Appeal Court set to rule on constitutionality of wage restraint law Bill 124
Ontario Appeal Court set to rule on constitutionality of wage restraint law Bill 124

Ontario's top court is set to rule Monday on the constitutionality of a law that limited raises for more than one million workers in the broader public sector, including nurses and teachers. The Progressive...

1h ago

Justise Winslow not taking anything for granted with a second shot in the NBA
Justise Winslow not taking anything for granted with a second shot in the NBA

"I didn't think it was going to happen that soon." Justise Winslow has been on a long journey to step back on an NBA court. On Dec. 21, 2022, when Winslow was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers...

21m ago

Top Stories

Chow sees support slip ahead of budget vote this week: poll
Chow sees support slip ahead of budget vote this week: poll

Support appears to be slipping for Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow ahead of the final vote on her budget this week, according to a recent survey. The latest poll from Liaison Strategies finds support for...

2h ago

Man in 40s dies in hospital after stabbing near Toronto's waterfront
Man in 40s dies in hospital after stabbing near Toronto's waterfront

A man has died of his injuries and a homicide investigation is underway after a stabbing near Toronto's waterfront last month. Police were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Lower Spadina...

41m ago

Ontario Appeal Court set to rule on constitutionality of wage restraint law Bill 124
Ontario Appeal Court set to rule on constitutionality of wage restraint law Bill 124

Ontario's top court is set to rule Monday on the constitutionality of a law that limited raises for more than one million workers in the broader public sector, including nurses and teachers. The Progressive...

1h ago

Justise Winslow not taking anything for granted with a second shot in the NBA
Justise Winslow not taking anything for granted with a second shot in the NBA

"I didn't think it was going to happen that soon." Justise Winslow has been on a long journey to step back on an NBA court. On Dec. 21, 2022, when Winslow was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers...

21m ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets

The City of Toronto is moving forward with a new system for disputing automatic traffic tickets. The process will no longer go to court but instead be similar to resolving parking tickets. David Zura explains.

15h ago

3:15
Any potential for snow?
Any potential for snow?

After warm temperatures this week in the GTA, cooler temperatures are returning with potential for few flurries.

3:11
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return
Former Raptor Fred VanVleet 'emotional' over return

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from former Raptor Fred VanVleet ahead of his first game in the city since signing with the Houston Rockets.

2:37
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue
Little Ethiopia continues to thrive on Toronto's Danforth Avenue

While many might associated Danforth Avenue with Greektown, there are other cultural districts on the vital east-end Toronto corridor. One area that continues to thrive is Little Ethiopia. Nick Westoll has more.
2:55
Business Report: Are we eating less junk food?
Business Report: Are we eating less junk food?

Snacking and travel habits appear to be shifting. Meanwhile Prime Justin Trudeau calls the cuts by Bell Media a "garbage decision". Ari Rabinovitch has the day's top business stories.
More Videos