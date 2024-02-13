1 person killed and 10 injured when vehicle crashes into emergency room in Austin, Texas

By The Associated Press

Posted February 13, 2024 8:20 pm.

Last Updated February 13, 2024 8:42 pm.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A car crashed into a Texas hospital’s emergency room Tuesday, killing one person and injuring at least 10 others, authorities said.

The car smashed into the ER at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center shortly after 5:30 p.m., Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said in a Facebook post.

At least one person is dead, Austin police Detective Carey Chaudoir told the Austin American-Statesman.

There was no immediate word on whether the driver was among the injured. The crash appeared to be unintentional, authorities said.

St. David’s North Austin Medical Center, which has a 24-hour emergency department, is described on its website as a 441-bed acute care facility that handles maternity and newborn care, other women’s health services and many other specialties, including heart and brain surgeries and robotic surgery.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to scrap Ontario licence plate renewals. Here's what you need to know
Ford government to scrap Ontario licence plate renewals. Here's what you need to know

Ontario's government plans to eliminate licence plate registrations in the province and will implement an automatic renewal process for drivers. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Tuesday in...

7h ago

Protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' show of antisemitism: Trudeau
Protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' show of antisemitism: Trudeau

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is denouncing a protest outside a Toronto hospital as a "reprehensible" display ofantisemitism as police say they are investigating several incidents that took...

3h ago

Leafs' Morgan Rielly suspended 5 games for cross-checking Senators' Greig
Leafs' Morgan Rielly suspended 5 games for cross-checking Senators' Greig

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly was suspended five games Tuesday by the NHL for cross-checking Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig in the head on Saturday. Rielly was assessed a match penalty...

3h ago

Police will get the money they're seeking in 2024 budget, says Mayor Chow in major reversal
Police will get the money they're seeking in 2024 budget, says Mayor Chow in major reversal

A day before Toronto city council is set to begin finalizing the 2024 budget, Mayor Olivia Chow has put to rest one of the most contentious items -- how much money would be earmarked for the Toronto Police...

3h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to scrap Ontario licence plate renewals. Here's what you need to know
Ford government to scrap Ontario licence plate renewals. Here's what you need to know

Ontario's government plans to eliminate licence plate registrations in the province and will implement an automatic renewal process for drivers. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Tuesday in...

7h ago

Protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' show of antisemitism: Trudeau
Protest outside Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' show of antisemitism: Trudeau

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is denouncing a protest outside a Toronto hospital as a "reprehensible" display ofantisemitism as police say they are investigating several incidents that took...

3h ago

Leafs' Morgan Rielly suspended 5 games for cross-checking Senators' Greig
Leafs' Morgan Rielly suspended 5 games for cross-checking Senators' Greig

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly was suspended five games Tuesday by the NHL for cross-checking Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig in the head on Saturday. Rielly was assessed a match penalty...

3h ago

Police will get the money they're seeking in 2024 budget, says Mayor Chow in major reversal
Police will get the money they're seeking in 2024 budget, says Mayor Chow in major reversal

A day before Toronto city council is set to begin finalizing the 2024 budget, Mayor Olivia Chow has put to rest one of the most contentious items -- how much money would be earmarked for the Toronto Police...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:38
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages

Drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft are planning to strike on Valentine's Day, which could impact many couple's celebration plans.

8h ago

0:38
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427

As a result of the crash, one man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

9h ago

0:34
Driving on the Gardiner Expressway is about to get more painful, for years
Driving on the Gardiner Expressway is about to get more painful, for years

Lane closures are coming to a stretch of the Gardiner for three years, making traffic getting into the city more congested.

9h ago

2:18
We could see some snow later in the week
We could see some snow later in the week

Skiers rejoice - we could finally see some snow in the forecast. Natasha Ramsahai has the details.

0:36
Toronto police to enforce street parking rules on stat holidays
Toronto police to enforce street parking rules on stat holidays

Be careful where you park on this coming Family Day. Toronto police are changing a long-term policy and will now start enforcing on-street parking rules on statutory holidays.
More Videos