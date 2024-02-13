A new exhibition aims to bring Yoko Ono’s art out of John Lennon’s shadow

Members of staff pose for the media and draw on a work entitled Shadow Piece, Concept 1963, exhibition realisation 2024, which is viewer interactive at the Yoko Ono : Music of the Mind exhibition at the Tate Modern, the works of art are copyright Yoko Ono, in London, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. The exhibition which has many pieces that are interactive and the public and participate in, runs from Feb.15, to Sept. 1. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Posted February 13, 2024 10:25 am.

Last Updated February 13, 2024 10:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — Before there was John and Yoko — and after — there was just Yoko Ono.

The Japanese-American artist became a global celebrity through her marriage to John Lennon, her partner for more than a decade until his murder in 1980, as well as her collaborator on peace-protest “bed-ins” and in the Plastic Ono Band.

Yet that period forms just a small part of an exhibition opening this week at the Tate Modern gallery in London. One of the largest shows of Ono’s work ever mounted, it includes seven decades of work by the artist, who turns 91 on Sunday.

More than 200 artworks — including film, music, soundscapes, paintings, drawings and sculptures — trace Ono’s career from the 1950s and 1960s New York, where her apartment became a hangout for bohemian artists, to Japan, where she brought together artists from east and west.

Then it’s on to London, where Ono met the movers and shakers of Swinging Sixties counterculture — including, fatefully, Lennon, who came to see her show at a London gallery.

“It was really important to give that kind of texture and set the foundation of how she developed her practice before she came to London — before the moment of meeting John Lennon,” co-curator Juliet Bingham said on Tuesday at a preview of the exhibition. “She was really at the forefront of conceptual art.”

Ono’s art was interactive long before that was all the rage.

In her landmark 1964 performance “Cut Piece,” she gave gallery visitors scissors and invited them to snip away at her clothes.

In this show, visitors can stomp on “Work to be Stepped On,” hammer a nail into canvas, trace their shadows on a wall, shake hands through a hole in “Painting to Shake Hands” and play chess with a set where all the pieces are white — “playing for as long as you remember what your pieces are,” Bingham said.

“That very much is emblematic of her ongoing campaign for peace,” the curator added. “It becomes about participation and something other than winning.”

Visitors also can ponder Ono’s many “instructions” pieces, which she began creating in the 1950s. Gallery walls are lined with bits of paper suggesting “Listen to the sound of the earth turning,” “Watch the sun until it becomes square” and other enigmatic prompts.

It’s occasionally hard to know whether Ono is being intentionally funny with instructions like “Imagine letting a goldfish swim across the sky … Drink a liter of water.”

Other pieces show a cheeky humor — literally so in “Film No. 4 (Bottoms),” a montage of 200 posteriors that was banned in 1960s Britain. It’s shown alongside photos of Ono protesting outside the censor board with a bouquet of flowers and a poster adorned with bums.

For an exhibition at New York’s Museum of Modern Art in the 1970s, Ono falsely claimed to have released hundreds of flies soaked in perfume for gallery visitors to find.

Ono’s relationship with Lennon took her peace message and avant-garde art an audience of millions, but also cast her in the unwanted role — to some fans — of the woman who broke up The Beatles.

The exhibition includes the couple’s “War is Over” billboard and footage of their famous 1969 Montreal bed-in, as well as an earlier work in which they sent world leaders pairs of acorns, asking them to plant “oak trees for world peace.” Politicians’ terse typed replies are displayed alongside.

Despite the often sexist and racist barbs directed her way, Bingham says Ono flourished creatively alongside Lennon.

“She talks about them both crossing over into each other’s fields — from avant-garde left field, where she was coming from in New York and Japan, and from left-field rock ‘n’ roll,” Bingham said. “They inspired and contributed to each other’s lives in a really positive and fruitful way.”

In the more than four decades since Lennon’s death, Ono has continued to create works steeped in humanism and cries for peace. The Tate show includes “Wish Trees,” with branches where visitors can hang messages of hope.

One of the final rooms is devoted to “Add Color (Refugee Boat),” a wooden boat painted white in a white-walled room. Markers are supplied for visitors to add words or images. Several have already written: “All you need is love.”

___

“Yoko Ono: Music of the Mind” opens Thursday and runs through Sept. 1 at Tate Modern in London.

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government scraps Ontario licence plate registration
Ford government scraps Ontario licence plate registration

Ontario's government plans to eliminate licence plate registrations in the province and will opt-in to an automatic renewal process for drivers. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Tuesday, saying...

19m ago

Man arrested after allegedly installing tracking devices on vehicles in Yorkdale mall parking lot
Man arrested after allegedly installing tracking devices on vehicles in Yorkdale mall parking lot

A Montreal man is facing more than a dozen charges after he was allegedly caught installing a tracking device on a vehicle at a Toronto mall. Toronto police say officers were called to the Yorkdale...

16m ago

Truck driver facing impaired charges after Hwy. 427 ramp rollover: OPP
Truck driver facing impaired charges after Hwy. 427 ramp rollover: OPP

A truck driver involved in an early morning tractor-trailer rollover in Toronto is facing impaired charges, according to police. Police were called to the southbound Highway 427 ramp to Derry Road around...

3h ago

Pearson warns of flight cancellations as powerful winter storm hits northeast U.S., Maritimes
Pearson warns of flight cancellations as powerful winter storm hits northeast U.S., Maritimes

GTA travellers heading to parts of the U.S. or Eastern Canada will want to make sure they check their flight status before heading to the airport on Tuesday. Pearson Airport is warning that several...

31m ago

Top Stories

Ford government scraps Ontario licence plate registration
Ford government scraps Ontario licence plate registration

Ontario's government plans to eliminate licence plate registrations in the province and will opt-in to an automatic renewal process for drivers. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Tuesday, saying...

19m ago

Man arrested after allegedly installing tracking devices on vehicles in Yorkdale mall parking lot
Man arrested after allegedly installing tracking devices on vehicles in Yorkdale mall parking lot

A Montreal man is facing more than a dozen charges after he was allegedly caught installing a tracking device on a vehicle at a Toronto mall. Toronto police say officers were called to the Yorkdale...

16m ago

Truck driver facing impaired charges after Hwy. 427 ramp rollover: OPP
Truck driver facing impaired charges after Hwy. 427 ramp rollover: OPP

A truck driver involved in an early morning tractor-trailer rollover in Toronto is facing impaired charges, according to police. Police were called to the southbound Highway 427 ramp to Derry Road around...

3h ago

Pearson warns of flight cancellations as powerful winter storm hits northeast U.S., Maritimes
Pearson warns of flight cancellations as powerful winter storm hits northeast U.S., Maritimes

GTA travellers heading to parts of the U.S. or Eastern Canada will want to make sure they check their flight status before heading to the airport on Tuesday. Pearson Airport is warning that several...

31m ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
Toronto police to enforce street parking rules on stat holidays
Toronto police to enforce street parking rules on stat holidays

Be careful where you park on this coming Family Day. Toronto police are changing a long-term policy and will now start enforcing on-street parking rules on statutory holidays.

17h ago

1:54
Talks continue between TTC and electrical workers union
Talks continue between TTC and electrical workers union

Negotiations between the TTC and the union representing hundreds of employees continue, days after electrical workers voted in favour of strike action. Faiza Amin reports on the message the union says It’s sending the Transit Commission.

19h ago

0:56
Labour unions sound off after Ontario's top court rules controversial Bill 124 unconstitutional
Labour unions sound off after Ontario's top court rules controversial Bill 124 unconstitutional

Labour unions are celebrating the Ontario Appeal Court's ruling of Bill 124 as unconstitutional. Shauna Hunt with the latest from public service workers who are calling this a victory against the Ford government.

19h ago

2:59
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets
Changes coming to dispute automate enforcement tickets

The City of Toronto is moving forward with a new system for disputing automatic traffic tickets. The process will no longer go to court but instead be similar to resolving parking tickets. David Zura explains.

2:38
Hockey legend Mark Messier featured in Super Bowl ad
Hockey legend Mark Messier featured in Super Bowl ad

Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier couldn’t eat just one. The six-time Stanley Cup champion spoke to CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn about reprising his iconic role in a Lay’s commercial for the Super Bowl.

20h ago

More Videos