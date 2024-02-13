Auto parts company Magna International announces share buyback plan

A Magna logo is shown in Milton, Ont. on Saturday, March 24, 2023. Magna International Inc. says it may buy back up to 300,000 of its common shares under its normal course issuer bid over the coming year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Staff

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 13, 2024 12:15 pm.

TORONTO — Magna International Inc. says it may buy back up to 300,000 of its common shares under its normal course issuer bid over the coming year.

The auto parts company says the bid will start on Thursday and will end no later than Feb. 14, 2025.

Magna says it may purchase the shares if it believes that the market price is attractive and that the purchase would be an appropriate use of corporate funds and in its best interests.

It had 286,780,238 issued and outstanding common shares as of Feb. 1.

Under Magna’s buy back plan announced in November 2022, the company bought 245,904 common shares by the time the plan ended on Nov. 14, 2023.

By buying back shares, a company spreads its profits over fewer shares. That increases its earnings per share, a key ratio used to determine a company’s financial health and investment rating.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MG)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Ford government to scrap Ontario licence plate registration. Here's what you need to know
Ford government to scrap Ontario licence plate registration. Here's what you need to know

Ontario's government plans to eliminate licence plate registrations in the province and will opt-in to an automatic renewal process for drivers. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Tuesday in...

updated

10m ago

Man arrested after allegedly installing tracking devices on vehicles in Yorkdale mall parking lot
Man arrested after allegedly installing tracking devices on vehicles in Yorkdale mall parking lot

A Montreal man is facing more than a dozen charges after he was allegedly caught installing a tracking device on a vehicle at a Toronto mall. Toronto police say officers were called to the Yorkdale...

1h ago

Pearson warns of flight cancellations as powerful winter storm hits northeast U.S., Maritimes
Pearson warns of flight cancellations as powerful winter storm hits northeast U.S., Maritimes

GTA travellers heading to parts of the U.S. or Eastern Canada will want to make sure they check their flight status before heading to the airport on Tuesday. Pearson Airport is warning that several...

2h ago

Brampton woman charged after 2 toddlers injured at home daycare
Brampton woman charged after 2 toddlers injured at home daycare

A 44-year-old woman is facing charges after two children were allegedly hurt at a home daycare in Brampton. Peel Regional Police were notified after a two-year-old boy suffered a serious injury at the...

1h ago

