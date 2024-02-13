‘Back to the Future,’ ‘Beetlejuice’ part of Mirvish’s Hollywood-driven new season

Toronto theatre company Mirvish productions says it has lined up musical versions of “Back to the Future,” “Beetlejuice” and “Moulin Rouge” for its schedule that kicks off in the fall. David Mirvish poses for a photo after an announcement in Toronto, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted February 13, 2024 6:05 am.

Last Updated February 13, 2024 6:12 am.

TORONTO — Mirvish Productions is going Hollywood with its 2024-2025 season.

The Toronto theatre company says it has lined up musical versions of “Back to the Future,” “Beetlejuice” and “Moulin Rouge” for its schedule that kicks off in the fall.

They join the season’s opener, a stage adaptation of Yann Martel’s novel-turned-film “Life of Pi,” the return of ABBA-fuelled favourite “Mamma Mia” and the previously announced open-ended run of “The Lion King.”

A seventh as-yet-announced title will be added to the season at a future date.

Toronto will be the only Canadian stop for “Life of Pi,” which has garnered much critical and audience acclaim for its elaborate use of large-scale puppetry.

Mirvish says its off-season will be announced in April.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Economic anxiety high, faith in political leaders low in Canada, survey suggests
Economic anxiety high, faith in political leaders low in Canada, survey suggests

Canadians are stressed out about the economy and have little faith in politicians or governments to fix big problems, a new survey suggests. The annual CanTrust Index published by Proof Strategies queries...

25m ago

Man stabbed in Etobicoke, suspect in custody
Man stabbed in Etobicoke, suspect in custody

A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Etobicoke on Monday night. Officers were called to the Dundas Street West and Mabelle Avenue area at around 7:36 p.m. A...

8h ago

Ontario to repeal wage-cap law after loss in Appeal Court
Ontario to repeal wage-cap law after loss in Appeal Court

Hours after the province's highest court ruled an Ontario wage-restraint law unconstitutional, Premier Doug Ford's government announced Monday that it would repeal the controversial bill in its entirety. The...

10h ago

Whitby couple charged in Home Depot fraud case
Whitby couple charged in Home Depot fraud case

A husband and wife from Whitby are facing 28 charges in an alleged fraud scheme targeting Home Depots in Durham Region, police said. On Jan. 1, 2024, authorities were notified of two suspects targeting...

18h ago

