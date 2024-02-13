‘Back to the Future,’ ‘Beetlejuice’ part of Mirvish’s Hollywood-driven new season

TORONTO — Mirvish Productions is going Hollywood with its 2024-2025 season.

The Toronto theatre company says it has lined up musical versions of “Back to the Future,” “Beetlejuice” and “Moulin Rouge” for its schedule that kicks off in the fall.

They join the season’s opener, a stage adaptation of Yann Martel’s novel-turned-film “Life of Pi,” the return of ABBA-fuelled favourite “Mamma Mia” and the previously announced open-ended run of “The Lion King.”

A seventh as-yet-announced title will be added to the season at a future date.

Toronto will be the only Canadian stop for “Life of Pi,” which has garnered much critical and audience acclaim for its elaborate use of large-scale puppetry.

Mirvish says its off-season will be announced in April.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press